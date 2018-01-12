Sir Patrick heading home for Huddersfield Literature Festival special

ONE OF Yorkshire’s best-known actors is to take part in the Huddersfield Literature Festival in March.

Sir Patrick Stewart, raised in Mirfield, is patron to the festival. He will appear on Friday, March 16, at Huddersfield Town Hall at 7.30pm.

He will be in conversation with playwright, broadcaster and journalist Nick Ahad, talking about his love of words and how stories have inspired him as an actor. As well as a distinguished career as a stage actor, including many Shakespearean roles, Sir Patrick is known for his portrayals of Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men series of movies and Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the TV series and movies of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Tickets are on sale through Huddersfield Town Hall.

The tickets can be booked on 01484 225755.

The festival began in 2006 and takes place annually in March, offering a diverse programme of events at venues across the town. It has several aims, including celebrating the written word by bringing big name authors to Huddersfield and supporting local talent, promoting Huddersfield as a cultural centre to rival others, not only in West Yorkshire but UK-wide, bringing people and revenue into the town centre for multi-venue events and encourage spending in town centre shops, bars, restaurants and providing access to events for those who might not normally attend because of financial or social issues or for reasons such as disability. More info online at www.huddlitfest.org.uk