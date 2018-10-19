Norman Ackroyd goes way out west

Norman Ackroyd Exhibition

Yorkshire Sculpture Park from November 17 to February 24.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) presents an exhibition of work by Norman Ackroyd CBE, RA, one of Britain’s foremost landscape artists and contemporary printmakers working today. The Furthest Lands showcases a vast range of work that explores the western edges of the British Isles - including this work Stac An Amin - Evening. Starting in the extreme north of the Shetland Islands, The Furthest Lands journeys south over 950 miles to the far south-west point of Ireland, through a display of the artist’s intricate aquatint etchings and a small collection of watercolours. Ackroyd’s characteristic muted tones add depth and energy to both familiar and faraway landscapes, including works such as Sun & Rain, Galway Bay (1999), Skellig Sunset (2007) and Off Hermaness, Shetland (2018). Ackroyd will host a series of events at YSP to coincide with The Furthest Lands, including an Etching Demonstration using sugar lift or soft ground etching, on 16 February 2019, in which he will show the process behind creating an aquatint etching, from start to finish, working from his plein air watercolour drawing books through to a final print. The following day, Ackroyd will be in conversation with long-term friend John Bell from Zillah Bell Gallery, Thirsk. Born in Leeds in 1938, Ackroyd attended Leeds College of Art and the Royal College of Art in the 1960s. For more than 60 years he has travelled all over the UK documenting the interrelationship of landscape and its human inhabitants throughout history. He gave etching demonstrations across America in the 1970s and ’80s and was appointed Professor of Etching at Bloomington, Indiana and Richmond, Virginia. Ackroyd’s work is held in many public collections including British Museum,

More at: www.ysp.org.uk