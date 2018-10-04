Marvel's Black Panther is our top choice of what to download or stream from Saturday October 6 PLUS TRAILER

Sky Cinema: Black Panther (2017, Sky 12)

Chadwick Boseman stars as African king turned indestructible catsuit-wearing superhero T’Challa in the game-changing new focal point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disguised as a third world nation to protect a stash of incredibly powerful Vibranium, T’Challa’s secretive homeland of Wakanda is in fact overflowing with revolutionary tech.

Out to get their hands on the shiny stuff are crazed arms dealer Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) and mysterious mercenary Erik Killmonger (a scene-stealing Michael B Jordan).

In their way is a hero wielding the complex expectations of a nation, the heavy responsibilities of the past, and some seriously sharp claws. From Friday.

BBC iPlayer: Mystery Road

Australian drama series. Seeking a missing young man, taciturn detective Jay Swan finds an outback community fractured by secrets. Practical local cop Emma James accepts Jay’s abilities, but not his methods, as he and other outsiders disrupt things in town.

BBC Three: PLS LIke

Bafta-nominated comedy series about vloggers. Millennial documentarian Liam Williams investigates the increasingly strange and worrying world of vlogging. In this episode, Liam finds out about The Likeys, a new awards ceremony designed to promote positivity in the vlogosphere.

Sky Box Sets: Inside Evil: Season 1

Renowned American TV journalist and broadcaster Chris Cuomo attempts to get inside the minds of America’s most dangerous individuals.Cuomo meets with serial killers who have committed heinous crimes and behavioural scientists and criminal psychologists who studied them.

Prime Video: Terminal

In the dark heart of a sprawling and city, two assassins carry out a sinister mission and a teacher battles a fatal illness, while an enigmatic janitor and a curious waitress lead a dangerous double life. Murderous consequences unravel as their lives all intertwine. Starring Margot Robbie.

Netflix: Operation Finale

Powerful drama starring Oscar Isaac, and Ben Kingsley as Adolf Eichmann, one of the major organisers of the Holocaust. The drama examines the attempts of Israeli intelligence officers to capture Eichmann in 1960 after he had taken refuge in Argentina. Support comes from Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, Greta Scacchi and Peter Strauss.

ITV Hub: The Street

Series Three - When Paddy, landlord of The Greyhound, bars a teenage footballer from his pub for smoking, he risks a life-threatening beating from the boy’s father; the local gangster.

