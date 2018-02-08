Search

Five of the best things to watch on TV this week

McMafia concludes on Sunday.
If you're stuck for something to watch this week, why not give one of these five shows a try...

6 Nations 2-18 Live – England v Wales, ITV, Sat, 4.20pm

James Martin's American Adventures comes to ITV.

Elliot Daly’s dramatic late try sealed a win for England against Wales at the Millennium stadium in last year’s 6 Nations - as Eddie Jones’ side went on to retain the title. But how will they fare at the two sides clash again in this year’s championships? Kick-off 4.45pm.

McMafia finale, BBC One, Sunday, 9pm

Alex arrives in Moscow ready to do business, but he’s unaware of the devastation that Dmitri’s (Aleksey Serebryakov) actions have caused - and the danger that he faces. Alex must play the only card he has left to try and save himself, before facing a final showdown with Vadim.

James Martin’s American Adventures, ITV, Monday, 2pm

Chef James Martin is setting off on the next leg of his journey - the U S of A. This is a trip that James has been longing to take and it’s a road trip as road trips are meant to be! He’ll travel with a range of different machines, from a classic Harley Davidson to an Aston Martin, a giant Pickup Truck and a 70s Pontiac.

Bliss, Sky One, Wednesday 10pm

Sky One’s brand-new original comedy drama from Arrested Development’s David Cross, starring Stephen Mangan as Andrew, a man with two partners, two families, two lives, and – as we’re sure you can imagine – one hell of a moral crisis. Also on Now TV.

Generation Gifted, BBC Two, Thursday, 9pm

Tonight we meet three bright 13 year-old boys on the cusp of adulthood and facing many uncertainties. Kian is a bright mathematician, but worries about the future and feels pressure. His dad is determined for him to have a future beyond Hartlepool, but this just adds to the weight of expectation.