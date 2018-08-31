Autumn season opens with exciting new pieces

Mixed Programme

Northern Ballet, September

Northern Ballet will open their autumn season with the World Première of three exhilarating new dance pieces in their Mixed Programme, with performances in Leeds and Doncaster.

Giving Yorkshire audiences the chance to be the first to see exciting work by upcoming and award-winning choreographers, Northern Ballet’s world-class dancers will perform The Shape of Sound by Kenneth Tindall, The Kingdom of Back by Morgann Runacre-Temple and Mamela… by Mlindi Kulashe.

The Mixed Programme will première at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre in Leeds from 12 – 15 September before performances at Cast in Doncaster on 21 & 22 September.

After the success of the award-winning Casanova, critically acclaimed choreographer Kenneth Tindall makes his highly anticipated return to Northern Ballet with The Shape of Sound.

Performed to Vivaldi’s iconic The Four Seasons reimagined by Max Richter, this abstract piece is inspired by the seasons and our human responses to them.

The Shape of Sound is the sixth new work Kenneth has created for the Company, including celebrated pieces for previous mixed programmes The Architect and Luminous Junc·ture.

An emerging choreographer from within Northern Ballet’s Company of dancers, South-African born Mlindi Kulashe will make his choreographic debut with Mamela… (meaning ‘listen’ in Mlindi’s native language, Xhosa).

With themes of frustration, escapism and imprisonment, this thought-provoking piece encompasses the feeling of being trapped in the unknown and explores how society’s expectations affect us as individuals.

Mamela… is performed to original music by Jack Edmonds which incorporates multi-lingual voices.

Northern Ballet’s Artistic Director David Nixon OBE said: ‘We are delighted to present this new Mixed Programme for our audiences at home in Leeds as well as in Doncaster.”

Tickets are on sale now, to book visit northernballet.com/mixed-programme