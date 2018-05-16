A European Grand Tour: Popular Early Music Festival returns to Yorkshire this month

The Beverley & East Riding Early Music Festival: A European Grand Tour from London, to Venice, to Vienna returns to the region on May 24-27.

This festival was first initiated in 1988 at the request of Beverley Borough Council and has been supported by East Riding of Yorkshire Council since 1994, alongside Arts Council England and the National Centre for Early Music.

The festival is designed to celebrate the best of early music and is set within some of Yorkshire's finest ecclesiastical venues, including Beverley Minster, which is known to many as the wedding venue for ITV's Victoria & Albert, and St Mary's Church, Beverley.

The Festival has been directed from the outset by Delma Tomlin and is also supported by a variety of trust funds, corporate sponsors and individuals.

This year’s 31st festival will celebrate music from London to Venice to Vienna and alongside Beverley Minster and St.Mary’s Church, locations such as St.James’ Warter, the award winning heritage centre, will also feature in the festival.

Guests this year include some of the UK’s most distinguished artists, alongside emerging stars from across Europe, with a wide range of ages and abilities, all in the aim of conveying the joy of music-making.

Highlights of the festival will include rising stars Il Quadro Animato, Lux MusicaeLondon and the University of York's 24. The National Centre for Early Music's youth instrumental ensemble will also be performing at this festival for the first time.

There will also be a range of illustrated talks, opportunities for recorder players to hone their skills with the extraordinary Piers Adams, and community concerts featuring some of the most talented individuals from across Yorkshire, meaning there’s something for everyone at this year's festival.

