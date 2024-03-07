Kate Rusby

The boutique family-friendly event returns to Cinderhill Farm, Barnsley, on Friday, August 2 to Sunday 4.

This year is set to be a fitting celebration of all that is great about this small but mighty music and arts festival, with an eclectic, high quality line-up.

Some of the biggest stars yet will be joining festival figurehead Kate Rusby, with spectacular live performances from a host of musical styles and comedy, plus celebrity interviews, fantastic family workshop activities, wonderful crafts, boutique caterers and great camping.

Headlining the festival is the hugely popular comedian, actor, musician and author Bill Bailey, known for his extensive TV television appearances and his many critically acclaimed stand-up tours. He was even crowned Strictly Come Dancing Champion 2020.

Folk royalty Kate Rusby, ‘the Barnsley Nightingale’ and festival figure-head is known for her beautiful voice and wonderful, warm stage presence; her unprecedented crossover appeal has been achieved without resort to compromise.

Expect hits galore from multi-platinum selling band The Feeling – creators of radio classics such as Never Be Lonely and Fill My Little World – who are known for their celebratory live shows.

Chart-topping singer-songwriter and lgbtq+ icon Lucy Spraggan, known for her humorous and relatable lyrics, will delight audiences as will Platinum selling, twice BRIT Award nominated, writer of global hits, British singer-songwriter Rumer, widely regarded as one of the purest, and best, vocalists of her era.

Festival-goers will also hear from legendary Irish folk music band Dervish, and 6 Music favourite Hamish Hawk, who has drawn comparisons to everyone from Jarvis Cocker to Scott Walker.

Back by popular demand are rousing and joyous Hope & Social; eight hoodlums with a massive sound to make you smile and dance.

Guaranteed to have a huge impact are entertainment phenomena, Oh My God! It’s The Church, a raucous music-comedy hybrid where music is the religion and rock’n’roll is the saviour.

Another cult figure and festival favourite appearing is Beans on Toast, who sings simple songs that tackle big issues.

Fast rising UK singer songwriter Katherine Priddy, known for her haunting vocals and distinctive finger-picking style, returns having released her second acclaimed album, and Keston Cobblers Club whose shows are displays of genuine warmth and dazzling musicianship will be bringing their hook-laden melodies and rousing, brass-folk arrangements.

Highly anticipated is Australian multi-award winning star Fanny Lumsden, a community leader, volunteer firefighter, farmer and proudly independent artist.

Get ready to dance to Rumba de Bodas who weave together vibrant threads of ska, funk, Latin and Afro rhythms and have been described as the heartbeat of the global dance scene.

Regular visitors will be delighted to see return appearances from Barnsley based and Underneath the Stars favourites, The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican, with their new extended line-up, along with Barnsley Youth Choir, the remarkable organisation with a reputation for excellence and emotional performances and multi-talented Irish musician and singer Damien O’Kane & Friends, banjo master, producer, husband and band member to Kate Rusby.

Festival Director Emma Holling said: “I can’t believe that a humble fundraiser for the local cricket club has resulted in the much loved and award winning Underneath the Stars festival. We wouldn’t be here without the dedication of so many volunteers and the support of such talented artists. Come celebrate 10 years with us. It’s going to be amazing! ”

Further highlights, announced so far, will include:

Cahalen Morrison, a unique voice in American music, revered by the likes of Tim O’Brien as a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and captivating singer.

Brown Horse who mix guitar-driven 90s alternative rock with the folk and country sounds of the 70s and whose debut album has been critically acclaimed.

Like Fleetwood Mac without the husbands, Dolores Forever, led by Hanna Wilson from Leeds and Julia Fabrin from Copenhagen, inspired by the likes of Haim and Sharon Van Etten.

Suntou Susso a multi-instrumentalist, kora player, percussionist, singer and composer from The Gambia.

Yorkshire based, The Hunch, four folk musicians at the top of their game combining vocal harmonies and instrumental virtuosity.

Star in the making Simeon Hammond Dallas, with songs of love, loss and liberation which traverse genres.

More artists are to be announced.

Underneath the Stars features covered stages within big top tents and award winning production, so festival goers are guaranteed to enjoy performances without need for an umbrella. There is also unrestricted viewing from outside for those who prefer to sit outdoors.

Tickets: Weekend: Adult £168, Concessions £157, Young’Un Weekend (7-17) £50, Nippers under 7 free. See website for camping and car parking charges. Day tickets will go on sale when artist day splits are announced.

For more information including accessibility visit: https://underneaththestarsfest.co.uk

Underneath the Stars festival has enjoyed great successes thus far across the UK festival scene, taking home the Small Festival of the Year and prestigious Judge’s Award at the National Outdoor Event Association Awards. It has been widely recognised for its gender balanced programming.

Championing diversity, and accessibility, the festival has also gained an Attitude is Everything Silver Charter Award. AIE is a disability-led charity supporting non-profit and commercial organisations to make what they do more accessible and inclusive for Deaf and disabled people. Its Charter improves Deaf and disabled people’s access to live music by working in partnership with audiences, artists, and the music industry.