Will The Vision continue their dominant reign on Monday Night Raw on the final night of their European expedition?

WWE Monday Night Raw takes place in Paris, France, for the company’s final date in Europe in 2025.

But don’t fret - the WWE are set to return to our shores very soon for the newly announced Road to Royal Rumble.

Here is your WWE Monday Night Raw preview for September 1 and details on where the WWE are set to tour the UK in 2026.

It was another eventful night in Paris on Sunday, with another European tour and PLE in the books - for now, at least.

Clash in Paris is finally done and dusted, with one of the biggest takeaways from the event coming from last night’s main event; in a Fatal Four-way for the World Heavyweight Championship, Seth Rollins managed to defend his title against CM Punk, Jey Uso and LA Knight - after an assist from his real-life wife and current WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch.

It sounds, perhaps, that Punk might need a family member he knows and trusts to help him going forward in his quest against Seth Rollins and to re-capture the World Heavyweight Championship - I wonder who he could be thinking of?

Elsewhere, The Vision made their presence known to start the show, and while Roman Reigns may have scored a pinfall victory over Bronson Reed, he hardly looked like the winner leaving Paris last night: a series of spear tackles from Bron Breakker that cut The Tribal Chief in half, followed by several devastating Tsuanmi splashes from Reed, made it look like Reigns was anything but the victor on Sunday night.

With The Vision set to be in attendance this evening on Monday Night Raw, will we get answers as to why Becky Lynch has now joined up with her husband? We also have an Intercontinental Championship match and Stephanie Vaquer learns who she will face for the vacant Women’s World Championship.

Here’s your preview ahead of WWE Monday Night Raw, the UK start time and details on the next WWE UK tour - including a Monday Night Raw taping taking place in Northern Ireland.

What time is WWE Monday Night Raw starting in the UK tonight?

With the WWE finishing up their dates in Europe, and this evening’s episode taking place in Paris, Monday Night Raw will start at 7pm BST on Netflix, with on-demand repeats available shortly after the live broadcast

What has been announced so far for WWE Monday Night Raw?

The Vision Bask in Glory after Clash in Paris

After a dominant display in Paris, including Becky Lynch helping her husband retain the World Heavyweight Championship, what will The Vision have in store this evening on Monday Night Raw? | WWE

After a commanding performance at WWE Clash in Paris, The Vision is set to celebrate their dominance. With key members including Seth Rollins and a newly joined Becky Lynch, the faction has cemented its status at the top of the Raw food chain.

Expect them to make a statement and address their rivals, with CM Punk and Jey Uso also in the building. How will the fallout from the World Heavyweight Championship match at Clash in Paris unfold?

The Vision is ready to let the world know that Raw is (still) their turf.

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) v AJ Styles

Dominik Mysterio has his hands full once again as his long-standing rivalry with AJ Styles comes to a head. After a series of clashes and underhanded tactics from "Dirty Dom," Styles finally gets his one-on-one opportunity for the Intercontinental Championship.

The Phenomenal One earned this title shot by defeating Finn Balor, but the devious actions of The Judgment Day are sure to play a factor. Will Styles finally get his revenge and take the title, or will Mysterio's cunning and the numbers game of his faction prove too much to overcome?

Stephanie Vaquer to Find Out Her Women's World Championship Opponent

The future of the Women's World Championship will be decided tonight. After Naomi had to relinquish the title due to her pregnancy, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce promised to name a new opponent for the No. 1 Contender, Stephanie Vaquer.

The ‘Dark Angel’ was set to challenge for the title at Clash in Paris, but that match was scrapped. Now, in a major segment, Pearce is set to announce who will stand opposite Vaquer in her championship quest.

With Rhea Ripley also in the house, the entire Raw Women's Division will be on high alert.

When are the WWE returning to the UK next?

That’s the other big news coming out of the weekend the WWE had in Paris; a brand new UK tour set to take place in 2026!

The Road to Royal Rumble is set to come to European shores in January, with shows set to take place in Glasgow, Newcastle, London (a WWE Friday Night SmackDown taping), Nottingham and a Monday Night Raw taping in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The event comes ahead of the annual Royal Rumble event, which for the first time in its history is taking place outside North America, with this year’s “Big Four” PLE set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE Road to Royal Rumble - full list of UK tour dates

January 10: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

January 15: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

January 16: OVO Wembley, London (Friday Night SmackDown taping)

January 18: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

January 19: SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Tickets are yet to be released, but you can sign up for pre-release tickets ahead of general sales by visiting WWE’s official website.

