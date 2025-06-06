The WOVEN 2025 festival, which celebrates textiles and creativity across Kirklees, kicked off on Saturday, May 31, with the installation of the internationally renowned Red Dress, a symbol of global collaboration and creativity led by artist Kirstie Macleod.

WOVEN 2025 officially launched at Oakwell Hall in Birstall last weekend with World Stitch Day.

World Stitch Day followed on Sunday, June 1, bringing together hundreds of visitors, community groups and textile enthusiasts for a day of hands-on workshops and colourful stalls from a range of community groups including Darn It!, Seiko, the Campervan Collective, Crafty Octopus, 6 Million Plus and the African Fabric Shop.

Artist Kirstie also delivered a fascinating talk on the history of the Red Dress, along with a book signing.

WOVEN founder Natalie Walton said: “I was blown away by everyone’s comments about how the event brought people together. Everyone was really hopeful and excited about the community groups who came together through stitching and the Red Dress project to showcase their work in different cultures.

“The dress, and the story behind it, pulls people together in a moment of hope and joy and brightness in a world that can be quite divided.”

The launch event marks the start of a month-long celebration of textiles, heritage and community spirit, with events taking place across Kirklees throughout June.

Dan Jarvis, Relationship Manager, Audiences and Engagement at Arts Council England, said:

“Culture makes people’s lives better. It boosts wellbeing, it brings communities together and it gives people pride in where they live.

“WOVEN does all of this. It tells the story of Kirklees, a place of deep heritage, creative spirit and community energy.”

Helen Pheby, Head of Culture, Heritage and Sport with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, added:

“The WOVEN programme speaks to so many people and has become more and more community owned.

“The heritage of weaving and textiles is so rich in Kirklees and it’s so important for young people to have line of sight of their heritage but also their futures and the possible careers that they may have.”

To see the full WOVEN 2025 programme and for more information visit: https://woveninkirklees.co.uk/events/