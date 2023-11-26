World famous brass band set for Christmas Concert at Batley Town Hall
Batley Town Hall is set to welcome Hammonds Brass Band for a special Christmas Concert next weekend.
The world famous band will be taking to the stage on Saturday, December 2, at 7.15pm, for the town hall’s annual Christmas musical performance.
A spokesperson said: “Hammonds Brass Band are hugely successful and have even been featured on ITV this year on Soccer Aid, as well as becoming French Open Champions.
“This year, they are delighted to be joined by special guests from Bradford Music Service.”
Tickets cost £13 for adults, £11 for concessions and £6 for under 16s and can be purchased by visiting: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/town-halls/book-tickets.aspx