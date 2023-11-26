Batley Town Hall is set to welcome Hammonds Brass Band for a special Christmas Concert next weekend.

The world famous band will be taking to the stage on Saturday, December 2, at 7.15pm, for the town hall’s annual Christmas musical performance.

A spokesperson said: “Hammonds Brass Band are hugely successful and have even been featured on ITV this year on Soccer Aid, as well as becoming French Open Champions.

“This year, they are delighted to be joined by special guests from Bradford Music Service.”