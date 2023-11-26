News you can trust since 1858
World famous brass band set for Christmas Concert at Batley Town Hall

Batley Town Hall is set to welcome Hammonds Brass Band for a special Christmas Concert next weekend.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 26th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Batley Town Hall is set to welcome Hammonds Brass Band for a special Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 2.

The world famous band will be taking to the stage on Saturday, December 2, at 7.15pm, for the town hall’s annual Christmas musical performance.

A spokesperson said: “Hammonds Brass Band are hugely successful and have even been featured on ITV this year on Soccer Aid, as well as becoming French Open Champions.

“This year, they are delighted to be joined by special guests from Bradford Music Service.”

Tickets cost £13 for adults, £11 for concessions and £6 for under 16s and can be purchased by visiting: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/town-halls/book-tickets.aspx

