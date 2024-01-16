News you can trust since 1858
What's On in Kirklees: Here are some of the world-class musicians coming to Dewsbury for town hall concert season with Opera North

Kirklees Council and Opera North have devised a programme of world-class music to take place throughout 2024 at Dewsbury Town Hall.
By Catherine Gannon
Published 16th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

Concertgoers will find one lunchtime concert per month from January to July, which all take place on a Wednesday at 12.30pm.

Tickets start from £5.50 (including booking fee), and lunch is served at the town hall on concert days from 11.30am.

A free ticket for an accompanying carer is available for wheelchair users.

To find out more about the concert season, contact details for the box office, tickets and links to the Kirklees Council Concert Season brochure, visit the Kirklees Council website.

2024 sees the return of Opera North's chamber concert series at Dewsbury Town Hall.

2024 sees the return of Opera North's chamber concert series at Dewsbury Town Hall.

Two Welsh artists, soprano Elin Pritchard and tenor Dafydd Jones, step out of Opera North productions for a recital of songs and poems set to music accompanied by Opera North’s Assistant Head of Music Annette Saunders for Tenor, Soprano and Piano on Wednesday, January 31 at 12.30pm

Two Welsh artists, soprano Elin Pritchard and tenor Dafydd Jones, step out of Opera North productions for a recital of songs and poems set to music accompanied by Opera North's Assistant Head of Music Annette Saunders for Tenor, Soprano and Piano on Wednesday, January 31 at 12.30pm

Schubert's Trout Quintet will perform on Wednesday, February 14, 12.30pm

Schubert's Trout Quintet will perform on Wednesday, February 14, 12.30pm

Poulenc's Sonata for Horn, Trumpet and Trombone takes place on Wednesday, March 20 at 12.30pm

Poulenc's Sonata for Horn, Trumpet and Trombone takes place on Wednesday, March 20 at 12.30pm

