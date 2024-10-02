There are a number of Halloween events taking place across Kirklees to embrace the autumn season this October.
From a pumpkin trail to art workshops, click through our gallery of events to find some inspiration for Halloween activities to suit the whole family.
For more information, including links to purchase tickets for the events, visit the Creative Kirklees website.
1.
Halloween pumpkin trail: A charity pumpkin trail will take place in Wheatley Park in Mirfield on Sunday October 27. There will be crafts for children to have a go at, including wand making and wreath decorating, as well as face painting and hot chocolate available. Money raised will go to Cancer Research UK. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
2.
Spooky Barn at Oakwell Hall: Tickets to this event include "spooky activities" and entry to the Oakwell Explorers Halloween Trail. The event runs from October 29 to 31 at Oakwell Hall on Nova Lane in Birstall, Batley WF17 9LF. Photo: SUB
3.
Halloween crochet workshops: Options include learning to make a pumpkin or Frankenstein trick or treat bag. This event will take place on various dates throughout October at St Mary's Community Centre in Mirfield. Photo: Scott Merrylees
4.
Halloween art workshops: Hosted by Louise's Art Workshops, participants can learn to make glowing lanterns, spooky masks, a magic wand, or hanging decorations. The event is suitable for ages four and above, and will take place at Batley's Bagshaw Museum in Wilton Park. Photo: Jim Fitton
