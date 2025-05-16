The chance for an ‘anytime, anywhere’ title shot begins this evening on WWE Smackdown

One week removed from WWE Backlash 2025, the WWE returns to Greensboro, North Carolina for WWE Smackdown.

The show is set to feature a number of qualifying matches ahead of the WWE’s next PLE, Money In The Bank 2025

Here’s what time WWE Smackdown is starting in the UK tonight and what the Money In The Bank match entails.

We're almost a week removed from the events at WWE Backlash 2025, and WWE Smackdown returns to North Carolina this evening.

Last week's PLE saw John Cena retain the WWE Undisputed Championship against Randy Orton, but not without controversy. After several referees were incapacitated during pinfall attempts, Orton prepared to deliver his Punt Kick to Cena, only to be stopped by R-Truth, described as 'Cena’s biggest fan.'

This led to further chaos, including Cena retaining the title after striking Orton with the championship belt. The clock is now ticking on Cena’s potential retirement and the possibility of him taking the title with him.

With the next WWE PLE, Money In The Bank, offering a title shot at the holder's discretion, the question is: will someone attempt to take the title from Cena, or will they challenge the current World Heavyweight Champion, 'Main Event' Jey Uso?

Here's your preview for this evening’s WWE Smackdown, including the Money In The Bank PLE date and an explanation of the Money In The Bank match.

What matches are scheduled for WWE Smackdown on May 16 2025?

WWE Smackdown this evening sees the start of several qualifying matches for the next WWE PLE, Money In The Bank 2025. | WWE

As of writing, the WWE have confirmed that this week’s episode of Smackdown will feature a number of qualifying matches for the Money In The Bank PLE on both the men’s and women’s side.

Those who manage to score a victory will then go on for a chance to garner the prize at the top of the ladder - a chance at a WWE title of their choosing.

What time does the May 16 2025 episode of Smackdown air in the United Kingdom?

It’s once again another late one - bring back those European shows! But for those coming back from a night out, this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown will air in the UK on Netflix from 1am BST on May 17 2025 - with repeats available on-demand shortly after its broadcast.

When is WWE Money In The Bank 2025 taking place?

The WWE’s next Premium Live Event, Money In The Bank, is scheduled to take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on June 7 2025 - and will be streamed in the United Kingdom exclusively through Netflix.

What is the ‘Money In The Bank’ match?

Those who have just started to watch the WWE are in for a treat, as the Money In The Bank match is one of those car crash spectacles - in the good way.

The Money In The Bank match is a high-stakes, multi-person ladder match in WWE where the objective is to retrieve a briefcase suspended above the ring. This unique contest has no disqualifications or eliminations, with the winner being the first to climb a ladder and detach the coveted briefcase.

The true prize, however, lies within: a contract guaranteeing the holder a championship match for one of WWE's top world or women's titles at any time and any place of their choosing within the next year.

This ‘anytime, anywhere’ clause injects a thrilling element of unpredictability into WWE storylines, as champions are constantly under threat of a sudden cash-in.

