Who are your midweek contenders that look to battle it out ahead of this weekend’s UK Top 40 Chart?

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Taylor Swift once again top the UK singles chart this weekend, or could another contender finally dethrone her?

Could the latest effort from Dave see a number of his songs enter the top ten this week?

We take a look at the midweek streaming and airplay figures to find out who is dominating what so far.

Things are starting to get a little heated now on the UK chart, with Taylor Swift’s monopoly on streaming services coming to an end - but will that translate into her being knocked off the top of the Official UK Top 40 chart this weekend?

There are several serious contenders that, according to our look at Soundcharts midweek, could cause somewhat of an upset when the charts are revealed on Friday; there are early predictions that Dave could end up with three UK top ten singles after the release of his album, The Boy Who Played the Harp, while perennial streaming favourite Olivia Dean continues her ascent up the streaming charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as always, music is an unpredictable (nee: fickle) thing, and translating from streams and radio play to chart success can be random, so as ever, don’t treat this as the gospel, but more an idea what could be permeating the top 40 this week.

So, who should we be on the lookout for come the chart announcement - and who could be set take over Swift’s mantle?

The UK Top 40 - current top tens across streaming and radio

Who are currently making waves on streaming services and radios across the UK this week - ahead of the UK Top 40 chart countdown? | Canva/Getty Images

Spotify

After her all-conquering album, The Life of a Showgirl, took over the streaming charts upon its arrival, there’s a new number one contender on Spotify this week. After weeks of climbing up the Spotify chart and staving off the other Taylor Swift tracks, Olivia Dean is currently the most-streamed song on the streaming platform midweek.

Swift, to her credit, still maintains two spots on the chart with ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ and ‘Opalite,’ but with Dean also having ‘So Easy (To Fall In Love)’ and ‘Nice To Each Other’ also appearing in the top 10 so far, could we see a takeover from the British singer?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also two appearances from New York singer-songwriter Shane Michael Boose, aka sombr, who has seen his viral hit ‘back to friends’ enter at the 10th spot, while his other track, ‘12 to 12,’ sits one position above at 9th.

Olivia Dean - Man I Need Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia RAYE - WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! HUNTR/X - Golden Taylor Swift - Opalite Olivia Dean - So Easy (To Fall In Love) Alex Warren - Ordinary Olivia Dean - Nice To Each Other sombr - 12 to 12 sombr - back to friends

Apple Music

The release of celebrated British rapper Dave’s new album, The Boy Who Played the Harp, has seen the musician have three new entries on Apple Music’s chart midweek; ‘Raindance’ featuring Tems charting the highest out of them, current sat in fourth position while ‘History’ with James Blake and ‘Chapter 16’ with Kano coming in seventh and eighth respectively.

But it’s still Taylor Swift who sits atop of Apple Music’s most-streamed songs at the midweek point, though her stranglehold on the chat seems to be dissipating, with only three songs appearing midweek from The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia Olivia Dean - Man I Need HUNTR/X - Golden Dave - Raindance (featuring Tems) Taylor Swift - Opalite RAYE - WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! Dave - History (featuring James Blake) Dave - Chapter 16 (featuring Kano) Alex Warren - Ordinary Taylor Swift - Elizabeth Taylor

UK Radio Play

No change midweek at the top of the UK radio play chart; Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga once again occupy the first two positions, but there are some big movers this week in the form of RAYE, Ed Sheeran and Myles Smith, who all have found more rotation on UK radio and find themselves climbing up the airplay chart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia Lady Gaga - The Dead Dance RAYE - WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! Ed Sheeran - Camera Ed Sheeran - Sapphire Alex Warren - Ordinary Myles Smith - Stay (If You Wanna Dance) HUNTR/X - Golden (Acapella) Olivia Dean - Man I Need Cavin Harris - Blessings

When will this week’s UK Top 40 be announced?

The Official UK Top 40 is announced every Friday afternoon on BBC Radio 1 during The Official Chart Show, which runs from 4pm BST to 5:45pm BST.

The full Official Singles Chart Top 100 is typically posted on the Official Charts Company's website shortly after the broadcast concludes.

Remember when nu-metal used to frequently appear on the UK charts? You might then remember the record label Roadrunner Records, which were a hotbed of talent throughout the ‘90s and ‘00s. Check out our retrospective on the label and what happened to them in our most recent article.