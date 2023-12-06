Celebratory collection of Tina Turner's singles has been released as suitable testament to late great Queen of Rock 'n’ Roll.

Tina Turner's better than all the rest Queen of Rock 'n’ Roll singles collection

Fantastic 55 tracks from 1975 to this year are presented chronologically on triple CD & five LP sets with foreword from long-time friend and collaborator Bryan Adams.

Also available as cut-back 12-track vinyl, the collection celebrates half a century since start of her iconic solo career.

From her cover of Whole Lotta Love to Kygo remix of What’s Love Got to Do With It, Queen of Rock 'n’ Roll marks first time her entire singles collection has been released as one set.

Tina’s first release as a solo artist was 1974 album Tina Turns The Country On! while still touring and releasing albums as duo Ike & Tina Turner Revue.

The album spawned no singles but in 1975, upon release of second LP Acid Queen, her cover of Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love was released to start set that saw duets with fellow legendary performers David Bowie, Eric Clapton and Rod Stewart as well as among celebrated singles such as What’s Love Got To Do With It, Private Dancer, We Don’t Need Another Hero, The Best and Steamy Windows.

To celebrate the legacy of the undeniable and inimitable Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, this collection also features new version of Something Beautiful Remains, retitled simply Something Beautiful, reworked by legendary producer Terry Britten, as emotive and fitting final tribute to power of her legacy.

“Dear Tina, the experience of working with you could never be repeated, but in my heart something beautiful remains." he said.

Revered around the world, inspiring millions through her own personal story, as well as singing and dancing, Tina is unquestionably one of the most important artists ever.

She inspired, among others, Beyoncé. “I will never forget the first time I saw you perform," she said at 2005 Kennedy Center Honours tribute event for Tina. "I had never in my life seen a woman so powerful, so fearless and so fabulous”.

Their performance together of Proud Mary is regarded as among most iconic Grammy moments ever

Tina has sold over 200 million records, scoring ten UK top ten hit singles and nine UK top ten albums.

First female artist to enjoy UK top 40 hits in six consecutive decades, her albums combined are 20x platinum here and 9x platinum in the US.

Tina has won eight Grammy Awards and been nominated for 25. Inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991, she stars on Hollywood Walk Of Fame and St Louis Walk of Fame.

Her 1988 Break Every Rule tour broke world record for the largest paying audience at solo concert as 184,000 attended Rio de Janeiro show.

Rolling Stone Magazine named her 17th in 100 Greatest Singers of All Time and 63rd in 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.