Crowds took to Market Place and Memorial Gardens on Saturday, September 28, to enjoy workshops, a market, live entertainment, pavement art, a giant mural and a parade.

Charlie Wells, co-artistic director of Edgelands Arts which was commissioned by the organisers of the Batley Festival to work with school and community groups to create large 3D images for the colourful parade, told the Reporter Series after the event:

“It was a wonderful day. The sun shone and the people came out. We had lots of people making, doing, performing and parading, and there were smiles everywhere.

“It was wonderful. I met so many fascinating people doing all the heritage work. I feel like there is a lot more heritage work I want to do with them. It was lovely to talk to everyone and there were so many great stories.

“It was great that the people of Batley all came out for the parade and the support that we have had has been fantastic.

“Thanks to the Festival committee and Kimberley Thirkill and Richard Martin who put the whole event on.”

There was also a Biscuit Town Workshop, in which local firm Fox’s Biscuits donated 2,000 biscuits towards.

