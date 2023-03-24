Tanisha Butterfield, from Dewsbury, will take centre stage at theatres across the UK and Scandinavia as ‘Ali’ one of main character, Sophie’s, best friends.

She attended Leeds City College before applying to the Performance Preparation Academy in Guildford in 2019.

After graduating from the academy last year, Tanisha made her professional debut as Deloris in London’s West End show Sister Act before touring with the production for six weeks in the summer.

Dewsbury's Tanisha Butterfield is will play 'Ali' in the upcoming UK and International tour of Mamma Mia. Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

It was during the tour, that the Dewsbury-born 22-year-old was invited to audition for Mamma Mia.

After various singing, dancing and acting recalls, Tanisha was delighted to be offered the role.

“I found out just before a show about halfway through the Sister Act tour,” she said.

“My agent called me and I just couldn't believe it because I've loved Mamma Mia since from a young age, and knowing I was going to get to play Sophie's best friend in this musical and open the show with ‘Honey, Honey’, I’m so grateful and excited”

Freya Humberstone, Jess Michelmore and Tanisha Butterfield in Mamma Mia.Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

The irresistibly funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island, all unfolding to the magic of pop supergroup ABBA’s timeless songs has become one of the most iconic and feel-good musicals of all time, since its debut in London in 1999.

Now, the new UK tour celebrates 22 years since Mamma Mia premiered.

Since its debut, the production has been seen by over 65 million people in 16 different languages across 50 productions worldwide, spanning two record-breaking movie musicals.

In 2011, it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People’s Republic of China

The musical features numerous songs by legendary Swedish pop group Abba, pictured in 1974. The quartet split up in 1982 after dominating the disco scene for more than a decade with hits like "Waterloo", "Dancing Queen", "Mamma Mia" and "Super Trouper". Photo OLLE LINDEBORG/AFP via Getty Images.

The hit-musical returned to the UK stage this month and runs until August, with dates in Yorkshire including Leeds in April and Scarborough in June.

The tour will also take Tanisha overseas, taking in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark.

"Being able to go to lots of different places and sometimes places you don't think of going whilst doing something I love, is incredible,” she said.

The actress is also looking forward to welcoming her family at various show dates.

"I think I've got half of Leeds, Wakefield and Dewsbury coming to support me!

"My mum has been my biggest supporter through all of this and has put up with me through very tough times. But she, and my family, definitely have pushed me.”

Alongside her family, the performer is encouraging anyone looking for a fun-filled night to buy tickets.

"The past few years have been such a hard time with lockdowns and restrictions.

“This show is for everyone. If you really do want an amazing evening full of joy, laughter and fun then Mamma Mia is the show for you!”

Tickets for the Mamma Mia Uk and International Tour are still available via the production’s website.

Mamma Mia! The Musical’s UK Tour dates:

BLACKPOOL, Opera House Winter Gardens

Tue 21 Mar - Sat 01 Apr 2023

LEEDS, The Grand Theatre

Tue 04 Apr - Sat 15 Apr 2023

PETERBOROUGH, New Theatre

Tue 18 Apr - Sat 22 Apr 2023

PORTSMOUTH, Kings Theatre

Fri 19 May - Sat 27 May 2023

TRURO, Hall For Cornwall

Tue 30 May - Sat 03 Jun 2023

SCARBOROUGH, Scarborough Open Air Theatre