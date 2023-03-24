Take a chance on me! Dewsbury performer turned dancing queen joins Mamma Mia musical UK and international tour
A North Kirklees performer turned West End star is set to have the time of her life as she joins the UK and international tour of the ultimate feel-good musical, Mamma Mia.
Tanisha Butterfield, from Dewsbury, will take centre stage at theatres across the UK and Scandinavia as ‘Ali’ one of main character, Sophie’s, best friends.
She attended Leeds City College before applying to the Performance Preparation Academy in Guildford in 2019.
After graduating from the academy last year, Tanisha made her professional debut as Deloris in London’s West End show Sister Act before touring with the production for six weeks in the summer.
It was during the tour, that the Dewsbury-born 22-year-old was invited to audition for Mamma Mia.
After various singing, dancing and acting recalls, Tanisha was delighted to be offered the role.
“I found out just before a show about halfway through the Sister Act tour,” she said.
“My agent called me and I just couldn't believe it because I've loved Mamma Mia since from a young age, and knowing I was going to get to play Sophie's best friend in this musical and open the show with ‘Honey, Honey’, I’m so grateful and excited”
The irresistibly funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island, all unfolding to the magic of pop supergroup ABBA’s timeless songs has become one of the most iconic and feel-good musicals of all time, since its debut in London in 1999.
Now, the new UK tour celebrates 22 years since Mamma Mia premiered.
Since its debut, the production has been seen by over 65 million people in 16 different languages across 50 productions worldwide, spanning two record-breaking movie musicals.
In 2011, it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People’s Republic of China
The hit-musical returned to the UK stage this month and runs until August, with dates in Yorkshire including Leeds in April and Scarborough in June.
The tour will also take Tanisha overseas, taking in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark.
"Being able to go to lots of different places and sometimes places you don't think of going whilst doing something I love, is incredible,” she said.
The actress is also looking forward to welcoming her family at various show dates.
"I think I've got half of Leeds, Wakefield and Dewsbury coming to support me!
"My mum has been my biggest supporter through all of this and has put up with me through very tough times. But she, and my family, definitely have pushed me.”
Alongside her family, the performer is encouraging anyone looking for a fun-filled night to buy tickets.
"The past few years have been such a hard time with lockdowns and restrictions.
“This show is for everyone. If you really do want an amazing evening full of joy, laughter and fun then Mamma Mia is the show for you!”
Tickets for the Mamma Mia Uk and International Tour are still available via the production’s website.