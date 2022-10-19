‘We Rise Again’, a song the Honley Male Voice Choir sang regularly during lockdown, has now become the choir’s theme as members return to live performances.

The choir performed at St Mary's Church on March 13, 2020, in what turned out to be the last time they would sing together live, for nearly two years, as the Covid-19 pandemic swept through the country.

However, the choir’s musical director, Steven Roberts, began Zoom rehearsals in early April 2020, which continued until July 2021 - helping to keep the choristers together.

Members of the Honley Male Voice Choir.

In order to meet its overall charitable aims and objectives, HMVC gave its first free ‘Concert for the Community’ in May 2022, at St Mary’s Church in Honley - which was a huge success.

Now the choir has come ‘full circle’ as it returns to St Mary’s Church in Mirfield to give another free Concert for the Community.

Scott Senogles, organist and choirmaster at the church, said: “It should be nice and toasty warm in the church, with good music and a very varied programme of old and new songs.

“I am also going to play a couple of pieces on the organ.

“Steven is a highly regarded conductor in the area. Last time they played here, they sang to an empty church because everyone was really scared about the new virus.

“Coming back and singing is very much them trying to make up for the concert that went wrong basically because of Covid-19. That's why it is called We Rise Again, because they have come back better and stronger - which can be said for everything.

“Come out and enjoy the tranquillity of the space - it will be a very enjoyable evening.”

The free Concert for the Community will take place on Saturday, October 22 at St Mary’s Church on Church Road, Mirfield.

The performance will start at 7.15pm, with doors open from 6.15pm.

Refreshments will be available for a small donation.

To book your place through the church contact Scott Senogles by email, at [email protected], or by telephone 07900996854.

To book through the choir contact Roger Wild by email, at [email protected], or by telephone 01484 810288.