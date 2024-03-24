Songsational are celebrating 12 years of performances at Batley Town Hall with a fun-filled evening packed with music, entertainment and comedy on Saturday, April 6.

Produced by the same production team - Melanie Stephen, with support from Jane Griffin - which brought Shrek to Batley Town Hall with Carlinghow Theatre Co in 2023, the show will be raising funds for The Bone Cancer Research Trust.

The charity aims to fund research into all forms of primary bone cancer, and ensure that information and support are available to patients of all ages.