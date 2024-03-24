Sensational Songsational performers set to raise money for bone cancer at Batley Town Hall

A sparkling night of song, dance and laughter is promised at Batley Town Hall next month - all in the name of raising money for a cancer charity.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 24th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
Songsational are celebrating 12 years of performances at the town hall with a fun-filled evening packed with music, entertainment and comedy on Saturday, April 6.

Produced by the same production team - Melanie Stephen, with support from Jane Griffin - which brought Shrek to Batley Town Hall with Carlinghow Theatre Co in 2023, the show will be raising funds for The Bone Cancer Research Trust.

The charity aims to fund research into all forms of primary bone cancer, and ensure that information and support are available to patients of all ages.

The event takes place at Batley Town Hall on Saturday, April 6, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and can be bought online via kirklees.gov.uk/townhalls

