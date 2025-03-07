This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Here’s what you could expect to hear from Sabrina Carpenter on her remaining UK tour dates 🎵🎤🎫

The Short n’ Sweet Tour has finally arrived in England.

Sabrina Carpenter kicked off the first of her dates on our shores in Birmingham overnight (March 6 2025)

Here’s what she played during her first tour date here, and where she’s heading to next.

The Short n’ Sweet Tour finally arrived in England yesterday (March 6 2025), as Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her dates with a performance at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena .

Sabrina Carpenter’s first English date on the Short n’ Sweet tour took place in Birmingham overnight. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

How did it go, you might ask? Well, general discussion on social media was emphatic about the first performance, with videos demonstrating the high production value of the show, which included an intermission, costume changes and the whole spectacle we’ve come to expect.

But what did Sabrina Carpenter perform during her first performance on our shores, and is it an indication what she could be performing throughout the rest of her tour dates here? Here’s the setlist from her first show, and where the Short n’ Sweet Tour is heading next.

What did Sabrina Carpenter perform during her first UK show?

Setlist.FM has provided the following setlist regarding Sabrina Carpenter’s performance at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham overnight:

Taste

Good Graces

Slim Pickins

Tornado Warnings

Lie to Girls / decode

Bed Chem

Sabrina After Dark (video interlude)

Feather

Fast Times

Busy Woman

Sharpest Tool / opposite

because i liked a boy

Coincidence

Mamma Mia (ABBA cover)

Nonsense

Don't Touch That Dial! (video interlude)

Dumb & Poetic

Juno

Please Please Please

Don't Smile

Encore:

Espresso

Where is Sabrina Carpenter playing next?

Sabrina is set to perform at The O2 in London on March 8 and 9, before heading to the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on March 11 and then the Co-op Live in Manchester on March 13 and 14 2025.

Are there still tickets to see Sabrina Carpenter on her UK tour?

Unfortunately, Ticketmaster has shown that there are no more tickets left at face value for Sabrina Carpenter’s remaining UK Short n’ Sweet Tour dates.

However, those that simply must see her perform can keep an eye out on Twickets , StubHub or Ticketmaster’s reseller programme for the chance to pick one up.

What did you think of Sabrina Carpenter’s set list - did you think she should have played a different series of songs or do you think it was the perfect set? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.