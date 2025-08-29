We weigh up the positives - and the negatives - as Roundhay Park increases its capacity to 70,000 people

Could the increased capacity at Roundhay Park be a double-edged sword?

On the one hand, there is expected to be a boost to the local economy, and it cements Leeds’ status as a city of music.

However, there are also concerns of traffic congestion, noise complaints and possibly a knock-on effect on other Leeds venues.

The music scene in Leeds has been buzzing with a major development: Roundhay Park is officially set to become one of the UK’s biggest outdoor music venues.

In a recent decision by Leeds City Council, the park's concert capacity has been dramatically increased to nearly 70,000 people, up from a previous limit of just under 20,000. The new allows for up to two weekends of large-scale events each year - making the park a prime destination for the world’s biggest artists, a potential game-changer for the entire city.

Of course, Roundhay Park is no stranger to the global spotlight. It boasts a storied legacy of hosting iconic performances that have cemented its place in music history. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the park was the stage for legendary gigs, from rock royalty like The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen to pop titans such as Madonna and Michael Jackson. More recently, in 2019, Ed Sheeran temporarily filled the park to a similar capacity, proving its enduring appeal.

However, this shift in capacity raises a crucial question for the city: what does this truly mean for the music scene in Leeds?

While the prospect of attracting megastars is exciting, the development is not without its potential downsides. So let’s take a look at what could be the blessings and the curses, as Roundhay Park readies itself for its first huge event.

The Blessings

Benjamin Jackson weighs up the pros and cons of Roundhay Park's increased capacity and what it could mean for the local music scene. | Canva

A huge boost to the local economy

The most immediate benefit is a massive economic boost. When tens of thousands of people travel to Leeds for a single show, they spend money on hotels, restaurants, bars, and public transport.

The events will also create a significant number of temporary jobs, from security and catering to event management. This injection of cash revitalises the local economy and provides new opportunities for residents. One local councillor even hailed the development as an "important boost" to the city.

Let’s take the annual Leeds Festival as an example of how large events boost the local economy: the festival itself sees fans spending money in local shops on the way to Bramham Park (or between festival sets), while thousands of temporary jobs are created for local people, including security, hospitality, catering and event management.

The festival itself hires a huge number of local businesses and suppliers, from renting out equipment to hiring food and drink vendors.

For added context, a 2021 report from the Association of Independent Festivals estimated that the cancellation of festivals in 2020 due to the pandemic led to a loss of at least £176 million in off-site spending across the UK. This gives a sense of the scale of the money involved.

Another report noted that Manchester's Parklife festival alone brings around £16 million into its local economy.

Consider this: Leeds Festival, which draws up to 90,000 attendees for a single weekend, already injects tens of millions of pounds into the local economy. With Roundhay Park now capable of hosting up to 70,000 people per evening, the city could generate festival-like revenue multiple times a year, solidifying its place as a top-tier music destination and providing a massive financial boost with every show.

Leeds cements itself further as a ‘City of Music’

By increasing its capacity, Roundhay Park is doing more than just expanding a venue; it's solidifying Leeds's international reputation as a major player on the music scene.

For decades, the park's legacy has been built on iconic shows from the likes of The Rolling Stones, Madonna, and Michael Jackson, which put the city on the touring map.

Now, with the ability to host up to 70,000 people, Leeds can once again attract the biggest names in the world - the artists who previously might have only considered stadium venues in London or Manchester.

This new capacity allows Leeds to compete on the global stage, making it a must-play destination for today’s superstars like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, or the newly reunited Oasis.

This cultural prestige has a ripple effect, signalling to both artists and fans that Leeds is a vibrant hub for live music at every level. It adds to the city's identity, ensuring that its reputation as a ‘city of music’ isn't just a historical footnote but a living, breathing reality for the next generation of music lovers.

Large exposure for local acts supporting international artists

The trickle-down effect isn’t just from an economic standpoint. While the megastars will take centre stage at Roundhay Park, the real benefit for the local scene could be having local acts open for those international superstars.

A massive event creates a new kind of platform for the city's homegrown talent. When a globally-renowned artist or band books a show of this scale, they often need support acts, and the opportunity for a local Leeds band to open for a household name is immense.

It’s a chance for a new band to perform in front of tens of thousands of people who might not have heard of them before. This kind of exposure can be career-defining, instantly boosting a band's profile, fan base, and streaming numbers.

As Leeds becomes a more prominent stop on major tours, it will lead to more of these opportunities, proving that the park's expansion can create a ladder of opportunity that benefits the entire local music ecosystem, from the smallest clubs to the biggest stages.

The Curses

Traffic congestion

You might think this won’t affect local gigs, but musicians, tell me this - how often have you had to inform a venue you might be late for soundcheck because you’re stuck on the Gyratory?

Thought so.

For residents, the excitement of a major concert at Roundhay Park is often overshadowed by one major headache: traffic congestion. The biggest and most immediate negative impact of a 70,000-person event is a logistical nightmare for anyone trying to get in, out, or even through the area.

With road closures, a lack of parking, and thousands of concert-goers attempting to arrive and leave at the same time, the surrounding roads can quickly become gridlocked.

This isn't just an inconvenience; it can effectively trap residents in their homes, making it difficult for them to carry out their daily lives. It's a key logistical challenge that event organisers and the city will have to address to ensure the park's new capacity doesn't come at the expense of the local community.

Many Yorkshire Evening Post readers have been in touch with us to complain about the organisation, or lack of, during Ed Sheeran’s show. Now imagine two weekends a year, contending with 70,000 people making their way to the park.

Not to mention the congestion in the middle of the city centre when people hop off at the train station.

You’re used to it over the August Bank Holiday weekend, but will you be patient enough for that congestion to seep into the main roads leading to Roundhay Park?

Noise control complaints - you know it’ll happen

A real bugbear of mine, but one that I can in some respects appreciate.

It's a familiar story; whenever a major concert is announced, a wave of noise complaints inevitably follows. Roundhay Park’s surrounding area has a high density of housing, and while many long-time residents are accustomed to the park's musical history, the same can't be said for those new to the neighbourhood.

It’s a common and rather frustrating scenario: a person actively moves into an area and then complains about an aspect of its character - a major concert venue - that has been in place for decades.

While the park has a long history of hosting huge events, the prospect of more frequent, two-weekend-a-year festivals adds a new layer to the debate. Roundhay Park’s organisers and the city council have a duty to manage this, with noise monitoring and a complaints line in place during events.

However, residents will still have to contend with the potential for loud sound checks and music that carries long into the night. It's an issue that will likely be amplified by the increased frequency of shows, and one that is sure to test the patience of even the most understanding locals.

Other venues potentially affected - trickle down problems

The ultimate fear for some in the local music scene is that Roundhay Park's monumental growth will lead to trickle-down problems for other venues.

While the park and the First Direct Bank Arena can coexist, the new capacity creates a direct and formidable competitor. The worry is that the biggest touring acts will now skip the Arena in favour of a single, massive show at the park, potentially reducing the number of high-profile gigs at the indoor venue.

Even more significant is the potential for neglect toward the city's smaller, grassroots venues.

The Brudenell Social Club, for example, is the beating heart of Leeds's music community, and there's a concern that all the media attention, event funding, and fan focus will shift to the massive park events.

The hope is that the rising tide of a thriving major venue will lift all boats, but the risk remains that the smaller venues - which are vital for nurturing new talent and keeping the scene diverse - could be overshadowed by the sheer spectacle of Roundhay Park's new era.

