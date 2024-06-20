Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A colourful parade and performance, which celebrates the life of Ukrainian artist Maria Prymachenko, is coming to Dewsbury town centre this weekend to coincide with Refugee Week.

Hot on the heels of success at the Holmfirth Arts Festival last weekend, creative arts charity, 6 Million+ is running the Dear Sunflowers parade and performance in Dewsbury on Saturday, June 22, at 1.30pm.

The event is a celebration of the life and work of folk artist Maria Prymachenko (1908-1997), whose paintings have become a symbol of hope and peace for Ukraine.

The Dear Sunflowers project promotes international friendship and solidarity, bringing together refugees from 13 countries, local volunteers and Ukrainians that have been welcomed to the UK.

The Dear Sunflowers parade and performance is coming to Dewsbury town centre on Saturday, June 22, at 1.30pm.

Last Saturday, Dear Sunflowers was part of the opening weekend of Holmfirth Arts Festival. A giant puppet dove of peace headed up the parade, which also included sunflowers, Maria Prymachenko-inspired artworks, umbrellas with flag colours representing the countries from refugees involved and a new giant puppet of Maria Prymachenko.

There was also an indoor performance telling Maria’s story in mask, music and dance.

Lesia Koliuka, a Ukrainian living in Dewsbury, said: “It’s been lovely for me and my family to get involved in this project. The performance brought us all closer and allowed us to share warmth and joy with the entire audience.

“The performance not only tells about Maria Prymachenko, but also about the Ukrainian nation and culture as a whole. We really appreciate the support of everyone involved.”

Project leader Adam Strickson said: “We were delighted by the warm and enthusiastic comments from the parade and performance last week.

“We are excited to be able to meet a new audience in Dewsbury with our work at the weekend. Please come and join us.”

The project is a collaboration between 6 Million+, Balbir Singh Dance Company and the British Ukrainian Friendship Association and has been funded by One Community, the Brelms Trust, Holmfirth Arts Festival and Kirklees Council.

The parade begins at 1.30pm just outside Dewsbury Town Hall, and will feature samba band Valley Beats.

There are also two opportunities to see the indoor show, at 3pm and 4pm. The show is suitable for audiences aged seven and upwards. These shows are free but people are advised to book in advance as seats are limited.

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dearsunflowers