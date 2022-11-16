News you can trust since 1858
Pick on the pantomimes in Yorkshire

It is the season to cry “it’s behind you” and sing carols – we look at some of the seasonal shows hitting stages across the county.

By Sue Wilkinson
42 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 11:44am
Sleeping Beauty at Victoria Theatre, Halifax
Sleeping Beauty, Victoria Theatre, Halifax, from Saturday December 10 until

When the wicked fairy Carabosse’s evil curse causes the princess to prick her finger on a spinning wheel and fall into an enchanted sleep can anyone rescue her from the magical slumber before it is too late?

The cast will see the return of a host of Halifax favourites including Dame Nurse Nora, Adam Stafford, the hilarious Josh Benson and the most boo-able baddy Felicity Skiera.

Amy Thompson ready for her Scarborough panto Dick Whittington

