‘Phenomenal’ Snowdog sculptures finally unleashed across Kirklees

Organised by The Kirkwood, in partnership with Wild in Art, the trail – the first of its kind in West Yorkshire – is aiming to get families out to visit “vibrant and urban locations”, including Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Batley, Birstall and Mirfield, while providing the message that The Kirkwood is not just an end-of-life charity.

Jim Coward, media and marketing manager for The Kirkwood, was delighted that the campaign is finally underway.

He said: “It is really exciting. It has been around 18 months to two years in planning and it has been one huge epic challenge and one massive team effort.

"We are absolutely thrilled that it is finally here and it has a big community feel to it.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The designs are phenomenal. We are absolutely delighted to bring this to Kirklees.

"From a fundraising point of view, it is obviously a big, big campaign. We hope that people will get involved by downloading the Snowdogs Support Life app or by picking up a map and making a donation for it.

“Ultimately all these dogs are going to bring so much joy to people right across Kirklees.”

Local artists Cathy Simpson and Harriet Lawson’s designs can be found at the Memorial Park (Cleckheaton) and Longcauseway Church (Dewsbury) respectively.

While Jim paid tribute to their designs, he also wanted to make the people of Kirklees aware of what The Kirkwood can offer.

He said: “They are both amazing designs and the sponsors that picked them were absolutely thrilled with them.

“For those two artists being local, I think it really means something special to them, that they are getting to support a local charity in The Kirkwood and have their amazing work on display in their local community.

“Many people think we are just a place where people go at the end of life, so we are really trying to share the message that The Kirkwood actually delivers care out in people’s own homes, in care homes and in the community.

“We are hoping that people stop and have a look at these Snowdogs and find out something more about The Kirkwood and discover what we do.”