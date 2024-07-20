Oakwell Country Park family event to celebrate Yorkshire Day 2024 set to include Taylor Swift tribute, market and mechanical rodeo sheep
The event is running from 11am to 4pm and is set to include lots of activities, including a market, live music, a baking competition, family entertainment, and food and drinks.
Music buffs will have lots to enjoy on the day, with the event kicking off with JimDam, followed by the acoustic country band Western Hope, a Taylor Swift tribute (performed by Lauren G), 90s dance covers from Suzie and the Groove, and “singalong classics” from the Psychoslinkys.
There will also be lots of family activities, including “a mini farm, bushcraft activities, a mechanical rodeo sheep and craft activities from Fair and Funky and The Children’s Art School.”
