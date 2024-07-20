Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oakwell Country Park is inviting visitors to celebrate Yorkshire Day 2024 with a “fun-filled, family-friendly day” on Sunday, August 4.

The event is running from 11am to 4pm and is set to include lots of activities, including a market, live music, a baking competition, family entertainment, and food and drinks.

​Music buffs will have lots to enjoy on the day, with the event kicking off with JimDam, followed by the acoustic country band Western Hope, a Taylor Swift tribute (performed by Lauren G), 90s dance covers from Suzie and the Groove, and “singalong classics” from the Psychoslinkys.

​There will also be lots of family activities, including “a mini farm, bushcraft activities, a mechanical rodeo sheep and craft activities from Fair and Funky and The Children’s Art School.”