Local comedian and comedy promoter Graeme Rayner is hosting a night of live comedy on Saturday, October 14 to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the Nipple Innovation Project and charity which provides 3D realistic nipple tattoos to men and women after they have had mastectomies as part of treatment for breast cancer.

The headline act is Shappi Khorsandi (Live at the Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, I’m a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here, Mock The Week, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, MasterChef, Have I Got News For You, QI, Pointless Celebrities), with the show being opened by Nick Helm (nominated for a Royal Television Society Award for his starring role in critically acclaimed BBC Three sitcom, Uncle, also seen on 8 Out of 10 Cats, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Russell Howard’s Good News and Celebrity Mastermind, Loaded, Nick Helm’s Heavy Entertainment).

The other acts on the bill are Brighouse’s Jack Carroll (Britain’s Got Talent, Live at the Apollo, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order, Eaten by Lions, Trollied) and the 2021 BBC New Comedian of the Year, Anna Thomas.

Dewsbury-based comedian Graeme, who is the host and organiser of the show, said: “I first became aware of the Nipple Innovation Project when chatting to my sister-in-law, Paula, over Sunday lunch. She explained she was getting her first tattoo soon, and then explained it was not a Chinese symbol, an inspirational phrase or her favourite animal, but a tattoo of a nipple.”

Paula explained: “I had a mastectomy and implant reconstruction five years ago, at the age of 38, following a devastating breast cancer diagnosis. Although the surgery was successful, I was left without a nipple and, as a relatively young woman, this had a huge impact on how I felt about my body.

“When I looked in the mirror I was always drawn to my scar and the absence of a nipple. It was a daily reminder of what had been taken away by cancer.

“When I heard about the fantastic work of the Nipple Innovation Project, providing realistic, 3D, nipple tattoos totally free of charge to breast cancer survivors, I was so excited!

Comedian and actor Nick Helm (Uncle, 8 Out of 10 Cats, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Russell Howard’s Good News and Celebrity Mastermind, Loaded, Nick Helm’s Heavy Entertainment) is opening the show.

“My new nipple is beyond brilliant. It looks so real! But, it's so much more than just a cosmetic thing. Five years on it has restored my confidence and allowed me to feel like that chapter of my life is, at long last, closed.

“I hope we can raise lots of money and awareness so that the Nipple Innovation Project can continue to provide this vital service to as many breast cancer survivors as possible.”

The Nipple Innovation Project was founded in 2018 by tattoo artist Lucy Thompson, who is based in Bingley.

She said: “I’m really grateful to Graeme for organising this amazing comedy night with such well-known comedians to help raise awareness and funds for our charity - the Nipple Innovation Project! We face many struggles as a small charity in trying to offer our services out to the breast cancer community and fundraising events like this one make a huge difference to people who have lost so much due to the effects of breast cancer.

“I can’t wait to attend this night with my friends and help raise more money so we can empower more people within the breast cancer community throughout the UK.”

Graeme added: “When I found out that there was a charity doing this kind of work, I was flabbergasted. Paula explained this was the reaction she was getting from everyone she told, and I joked that I could put on a big comedy show to raise money and awareness.

“She reacted with so much enthusiasm that I figured I’d better make it the most impressive line-up I’ve ever booked. I lost my mum to breast cancer, and Paula’s mastectomy was actually on the anniversary of my mum’s death, so I’m doing this for her too.”