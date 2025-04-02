Many of you have likely ventured into the loft or garage to unearth CDs that might be worth a pretty penny in 2025—but what about the potential goldmine in your vinyl collection?

While CDs have been steadily on the up, vinyl still reigns as the most predominant physical format for collectors, with sales soaring by 10.5% in 2024 alone, reaching £196 million. According to the Official Charts Company , 2024 saw the highest yearly figures for vinyl sales this century.

With that comes the numerous reissues of classic albums, but some of you might have original pressings or promo versions buried among your stack of vinyl, or nestled between those Taylor Swift variants .

But what are the most valuable vinyl records to own in 2025?

We once again turned to Discogs , the foremost marketplace for music including vinyl, CDs, and cassette tapes, to give you an idea of what might hold value in your collection.

So, do you have any of these in your collection in 2025, or perhaps you’re now on the hunt for one of these 13 releases at the next record fair you’re set to frequent?

1 . Prince - The Black Album (1987) Prince - The Black Album: While the specific promo pressings command astronomical prices, Prince's The Black Album remains a coveted piece for fans. Despite its initial withdrawal, it showcases his musical versatility and is a testament to his creative genius during a turbulent period. Many of Prince's other albums are more readily available, making him a staple in many collections. | Getty/Discogs Photo Sales

2 . The Beatles - Love Me Do/Please Please Me (1962) The Beatles' early singles and albums are highly collectible, with Love Me Do and Please Please Me representing the dawn of Beatlemania. While original promos fetch top dollar, reissues and later pressings are common, ensuring that these foundational rock records remain accessible to fans and collectors alike. | Getty/Discogs Photo Sales

3 . Pink Floyd - Ummagumma (1970) Pink Floyd's Ummagumma, particularly the rare red promo pressing, is a prized possession. However, the band's extensive catalogue and enduring popularity mean that many fans own at least some of their vinyl, making them a fixture in record collections. | Getty/Discogs Photo Sales

4 . Can - Monster Movie (1969) Can's Monster Movie is a cornerstone of krautrock, and while original pressings are rare, the band's influence has kept their records in circulation. Their experimental sound and cult following ensure they remain a sought-after addition to many collections. | Getty/Discogs Photo Sales