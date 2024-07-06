Livefields music festival at Oakwell Hall set for ‘best line-up ever’ with highly-rated tribute act Don’t Stop Queen Now joined on ‘exciting’ bill by 90s dance icons N-Trance
Taking place over three days next week, on Friday, July 12, Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, the popular festival, which features some of the UK’s top tribute acts, returns to the Birstall country park for the fifth year after being established in 2019.
Dave Scriven, who organises the event along with Mick Appleyard, said:
“It is very exciting. It comes round really quickly. You do one and then all of a sudden it’s here again.
“It is probably the best line-up we have ever had. There are so many bands on and so much to do and so much to organise but we’re ready.”
Tribute bands Don’t Stop Queen Now, Fore Fighters and Kazabian will be taking to the stage along with 90s dance legends N-Trance, Cappella and Ultrabeat. But Livefields will also feature some of the hottest local acts such as Mirfield indie rockers The Slates and The Good Citizens, from Bradford, and talented musician Amii Sax.
And to help revellers get value for money, there is a special £30 ticket which covers all three days.
Dave said: “It has probably been our toughest year yet. We have done a deal where you can get all three days for £30 as people are just finding it hard with money. It’s just to help people out.
“40 per cent of the UK’s festivals have been cancelled this year because everything is so expensive, with the cost of living. Everything is going up but we’re trying to keep it as an affordable festival. It’s not Leeds or Glastonbury prices - it’s £30. If this year isn’t a sell-out, we’re hoping next year will be.”
He added: “We get a lot from Wakefield, Halifax, Sheffield and Barnsley. We get about 50 every year from Salford. I think the furthest away this year is Devon. We have a few coming from Milton Keynes and London.
“We are slowly starting to spread wider.”
And with tickets still available for next weekend’s festival, Dave has a message for potential first-time Livefields attendees.
“Come and see what it is about,” he said. “There is something for everyone. We pride ourselves on having a good variety of bands. We try not to disclude anyone.
“We’ve got rock, pop, indie, dance, a little bit of everything. If you don’t like them all you will like one of them. That’s the ethos behind it.
“Buy a ticket and give it a try.”
Tickets for Livefields 2024 at Oakwell Hall Country Park in Birstall can be bought from: https://livefieldsfestival.co.uk/skiddle/
