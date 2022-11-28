The performance, which will feature an extravaganza of yuletide favourites, Christmas songs and popular carols, is the choirs first performance in Dewsbury since 2018.

Lead by musical director Tim Knight since 2014, Leeds Male Voice Choir have have been making high quality music since 1916.

Tim said: “We are looking forward to putting on a fine Christmas show for the people of Dewsbury and Kirklees in Dewsbury Town Hall.

"We have the wonderful Horbury Singers as guests and a whole lot of Christmas songs, tinsel and festive cheer to kickstart Christmas!”

The Spirit of Christmas performance will feature well-known Christmas hits such as, Gaudete, Blue Christmas, Do You Hear What I Hear?, Rocking Around the Christmas Tree, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Away in A Manger and O Come All Ye Faithful - making the afternoon a fun filled affair for the whole family.

Tim added: “Christmas is always a favourite time of the year for choir and a time to celebrate. We’re looking forward to what will be a festive fun filled evening for the whole family.”

The Spirit of Christmas will take place on Sunday, December 11, at Dewsbury Town Hall on Wakefield Old Road, starting at 3pm.

To purchase tickets, visit www.leedsmalevoicechoir.co.uk or call 01484 225755.