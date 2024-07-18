Kirklees concert season promises music for everyone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Opera North and Kirklees Council today announce the Kirklees Concert Season 2024-25, with a programme designed to appeal to seasoned concert-goers, alongside those experiencing live classical music for the very first time.

Opening the season in magnificent style is Death and Transfiguration conducted by Opera North’s Music Director Garry Walker. Featuring evocative repertoire by Wagner, Grieg, Haydn and Strauss, the thrilling programme promises to explore human emotion in all its guises, from overwhelming passion to enduring peace. Acclaimed soprano Elizabeth Llewellyn makes her Kirklees Concert Season debut following her critically-acclaimed performance as Ariadne in Opera North’s 2022 production of Strauss’ Ariadne auf Naxos.

Families can look forward to going on a fun-filled Big Opera Adventure with the Orchestra of Opera North on Sunday October 20. Recommended for 5 to 12-year-olds and their accompanying parents and carers, this interactive show invites the audience to join forces with a host of unusual characters as they set off on a mission to save a struggling theatre from closure. With clues to solve, riddles to unravel and songs to sing, this is the perfect introduction to opera and live classical music for all the family.

November sees guest conductor Valentina Peleggi taking to the podium to present a stirring programme of romanticism and virtuosity. The evening starts with one of the most popular pieces ever written, Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis, after which violinist Elena Urioste makes a welcome return to Huddersfield Town Hall to play Britten’s intoxicating Violin Concerto, Op.15. Completing the programme is Dvořák’s breathtaking Eighth Symphony.

Violinist Elena Urioste makes a welcome return to Huddersfield Town Hall in the coming season

Yuletide will be celebrated in true Kirklees style with the return of the annual Christmas Gala to Dewsbury Town Hall on Tuesday December 19. Conducted by Garry Walker, this is the ideal way to get into the Christmas spirit with festive favourites performed by the Orchestra and Chorus of Opera North alongside the company’s talented Young Voices. The audience are encouraged to join in with the more well-known carols, giving everyone the chance to take a break from all the Christmas busyness and enjoy a seasonal sing-a-long together.

As 2024 draws to a close, the Radestzky March and other Strauss essentials herald in the New Year on Sunday December 29 at Huddersfield Town Hall with Irish soprano Anna Devin joining Opera North’s Principal Guest Conductor Antony Hermus for Viennese Whirl. Other treats to bid the last twelve months farewell include the ‘Intermezzo’ from Mascagni’s Cavalleria rusticana, which formed part of Opera North’s most recent opera season.

2025 marks the return to Huddersfield Town Hall of the 1999 winner of the Leeds International Piano Competition, Artur Pizarro, when he performs Liszt’s First Concerto on Thursday 23 January. The rollcall of stellar talents continues on Thursday February 27 with acclaimed violinist Clara Jumi Kang and conductor Emilia Hoving offering a concert of Romantic Masterpieces, including the chance to hear Swedish composer Britta Byström's A Walk to Brahms' Violin Concerto alongside Brahms’ original composition.

Following a programme of Prokofiev, Schumann and Haydn on Thursday 15 May 2025, the orchestral season ends with a cinematic flourish on Sunday June 1. A must for all film buffs, families and classical music newbies, this is a chance to travel through time and space with the Orchestra of Opera North as they play music from such big-screen classics as Star Wars, E.T., Harry Potter, Raiders of the Lost Ark and Gone with the Wind. Conductor Garry Walker will share snippets of film history throughout.

The popular Christmas Gala returns to Dewsbury for the festive season

Alongside the orchestral events, lunchtime chamber concerts at Dewsbury Town Hall once again offer the chance to enjoy bitesize classical works played by small ensembles from the Orchestra of Opera North together with their special guests. On Mondays, people can also while way the lunch hour in Huddersfield with the Town Hall’s organist David Pipe curating a lively series of guest appearances on the historic Father Willis organ.

Garry Walker, Music Director, Opera North, comments: “Music has the power to remind us of what it is to be human. It can lift us above the humdrum of daily existence, bridging the gap between the physical and spiritual and encouraging us to travel to the very limits of human experience – and beyond.

“With this varied programme including full orchestral concerts from the composing greats, The Big Opera Adventure for the youngest concert-goers, an afternoon of movie magic for first-timers, and intimate chamber music and organ recitals, the 2024/25 Concert Season genuinely offers something for everyone. We look forward to filling Kirklees with music for another year.”

Cllr Yusra Hussain, Cabinet Member for Culture and Greener Kirklees, comments: "The Kirklees Concert Season celebrates the power of music, enriching our community and enhancing wellbeing. This series of performances brings world-class talent to our district for Kirklees visitors and residents alike. We are proud of the Concert Season and the significant contribution it makes to the cultural vibrancy of Kirklees. Join us as we welcome this new season of music with the joy and collective spirit it brings."

The Big Opera Adventure offers fun for all the family

Kirklees Concert Season tickets, including subscription packages, can be booked at kirklees.gov.uk or operanorth.co.uk. Anyone aged 16 or under can see an orchestral concert for free, while tickets for Under 30s and full-time students are just £5.