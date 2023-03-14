Following some packed out nights at Leeds Warehouse, this event will be much more intimate downstairs in the basement club which people may remember being called Adam & Eve’s back in the day and the Central Soul Club before that, writes Gary Woodhouse.

Tickets are limited at this smaller venue so make sure you don’t leave it too late to get yours, you can find them at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/summer-of-love-1988-revisited-steve-luigi-mark-holliday-edzy-boywonder-tickets-358820691347 or alternatively at See Tickets, Fatsoma or Skiddle.

Leeds legend Steve Luigi opened The Listening Booth in the Corn Exchange back in 1988 and as part of his five decade DJ career moved from being resident at Ricky’s nightclub that year, upstairs to The Gallery.

He will be DJing at this event alongside Garforth’s finest, Mark Holliday, former resident at Ark, Ricky's, The Warehouse, The Gallery, Highflyers, Soak & Kaos. Taking you through until 3am will be Unique 3’s Edzy from Bradford and Revisited resident Anton Raphael will be on the decks from doors opening at 10pm.

As with all Revisited nights, it’s about taking a trip back to a point in time and imagining you’re dancing in a club like you’re really there with all the biggest tunes of that era, obviously DJs still played older tracks that still packed the dancefloor so you spotters out there, don’t be surprised if you hear some classic House anthems from ’86 & ’87.

More events are in the pipeline at The Warehouse so don’t miss this one off night at The Hifi Club, raving like it’s 1988 all over again!

Gary Woodhouse (far left) with DJs (from left) Mark Holliday, Anton Raphael and Steve Luigi