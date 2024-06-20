I went to Taylor Swift's incredible Eras Tour - and it was one of the best nights of my life!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I went to Taylor Swift’s first concert at Anfield, the 100th show of her record-breaking Eras Tour, last week and it really was The Best Day!

As a longtime swiftie, when Taylor first announced her international dates of The Eras Tour, exactly a year ago today, I was overwhelmed.

Not only would this be my second opportunity to see the star in concert, my first being her Reputation Stadium Tour that visited Manchester in 2018, but I would be able to witness my favourite, record-breaking star at the peak of her career whilst she travels through her past eras.

18-years into her career and Taylor has cemented herself as a legend, breaking records, rereleasing stolen albums, and having an incredibly loyal fanbase.

I went to The Eras Tour and here's what happened.

People ask why she has such a big following and why her career has spanned so long compared to other pop stars.

The answer is easy: her universality.

Taylor has been named as one of this generation’s best songwriters by the Huffington Post and even fellow stars like Adele – often using her personal life and stories to influence her writing.

In fact, her song All Too Well, which has become a firm fan favourite and was named her best song by Rolling Stone, is 10-minutes of pure lyrical magic.

As a longtime swiftie, the whole concert was a dream.

Buying tickets was always going to be stressful – as despite having a presale code, this was the biggest tour Taylor had done, with her gaining only more and more fans following each new album and rerecord release.

However, after hours of anticipation, after several refreshes of the Ticketmaster website – I got some.

Four tickets, almost in the nosebleed seats, for Thursday, June 13 at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium.

I was elated.

A huge clock counted down until the concert began.

For me it was never about having the best seat, as I just simply wanted to the witness the spectacular show in person.

After almost a year of excitement, and anticipation – the day had finally arrived.

I filled up my car with snacks and stick-on jewels and my boyfriend and I, set off to pick up my sister and friend.

Driving to Liverpool from West Yorkshire proved suprisingly easy, with a lack of queues even as we approached the city centre.

The concert broke Anfield's all time attendance record.

Having seat tickets meant there was no need to rush and so we arrived at 4.30pm – parking down a main road only a 20 minute walk from the stadium.

It was then I finally got ready, changing into my sparkly skirt and donning press-on diamantes in my hair.

Completing the outfit was a cheap plastic rain poncho, as despite being covered in the stadium, the floodgates seemed to open as we headed up to Anfield.

After aquiring some merchandise from the truck outside the stadium we headed in and took our seats which, whilst far from the stage, were spectacular as they provided a great overview of the show and the crowds.

Up first, at 6.30pm, was Paramore, Taylor’s opening act, otherwise known as one of the most famous female-fronted rock bands in the world.

Whilst surprised they were the opening act, I was not complaining as I danced along to songs I grew up loving such as Misery Business and The Only Exception.

Taylor on the folklore house during the folklore/evermore set.

It was during this time, I traded some friendship bracelets with some lovely fans sat in front of mine – which has become a common occurence at The Eras Tour.

By 7.45pm, it was Taylor time and as the nerves of a year-long wait hit me – the pure excitement upon seeing the countdown clock made me take a deep breathe.

The tickets, the drive, the waiting had all been leading to this moment – and I’d never felt more excited.

As Taylor appeared, rising on a platform whilst singing the opening line of Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince: ‘it’s been a long time coming’ – I thought, it really has.

Across three-and-a-half-hours, the star proved why she is one of the best as she effortlessly transported fans through each and every era –performing 46 wonderful songs.

My personal favourite was Enchanted – a song I have loved since it was released on her Speak Now album in 2010 that went viral on social media last year – leading it to being on the setlist (which I am very thankful for).

As the concert continued, the smile never left my face, as I sung, and danced my heart out to each and every song.

Talking to the crowd in between eras, Taylor said: “This is my very first time getting to play a show in Liverpool and I'm so excited.

"What you have already done here is crazy because it's been raining all day, you have braved the rain you came ready, draped yourself in plastic, you've been standing here, you've been ready for the show.”

Nearer the end of each concert, Taylor offers a gift to each audinece in the form of two surprise songs, one of the guitar and one on the piano, taken from her past, very long, repertoire.

At the 100th show, we were very kindly given a wonderful mash-up of I Can See You and Mine – both from the Speak Now album, on the guitar, and a hauntingly beautiful mash-up of fan-favourite songs Cornelia Street, from her seventh album Lover, and Maroon from her tenth album Midnights.

I have to admit that I was ecstatic to have these four songs, especially Mine, as it had always held a permanent place in my heart.

The three hours flew by – almost too fast – and before I had managed to comprehend everything, it was over.

The memories will last for a lifetime, not just of the concert but the whole atmosphere.