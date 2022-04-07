Hundreds set to gather and share food at the annual Batley Iftar

Residents enjoy a speech by Kim Leadbeater at the Batley Iftar in 2018.

The Iftar is the first of many events taking place as part of the Great Get Together, in memory of the late Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.

It is also a chance for people to experience the breaking of fast and to hear about the holy month of Ramadan.

Local faith leaders will lead proceedings, which will include performances from local school children and the Batley Poets group.

Jo Cox’s sister, current Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, said: “It’s great to see the Batley Iftar coming back to Upper Batley High School this year.

“The Iftar is an opportunity for people to come together and share food during the holy month of Ramadan, but like so many other events it was unable to take place due to the pandemic.

“I am delighted to see that lots of activities are getting up and running again across the area, including Easter celebrations which will be taking place in the coming weeks.

“These opportunities for people to reconnect are so valuable and really do show our community at its best.”

There are hundreds of events planned up and down the country for this year’s Great Get Together, taking place between June 25-26, which is shortly after what would have been Jo’s 48th birthday.

Rev Mark Umpleby, of Batley, said: "I'm really pleased to be able to join the Batley Iftar this Saturday evening.

“This event brings so many people from across our wonderfully diverse communities together - as we learn more together - we grow in our friendships - we enjoy a varied programme before sharing in food together.

“As a Christian priest I really value my friendships with those of other faiths and beliefs - and it will be great near the end of the Batley Iftar to stand with other faith leaders for a moment of prayer/reflection together.