Heritage Open Days 2024: Dozens of free family events organised around Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and the Spen Valley as annual festival returns

By Catherine Gannon
Published 1st Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
This September sees the return of the Heritage Open Days – a national annual festival of events celebrating local history and culture – with dozens of free events set to take place across Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and the Spen Valley.

The annual festival will run from September 6 to 15 and see volunteers across Kirklees organise exciting events across the borough, with highlights including a theatre performance at Bagshaw Museum, a Tudor Explorers family trail at Oakwell Hall, bell-ringing at Dewsbury Minster, and a tour to unveil new waymarkers in the Spen Valley.

Many popular events will return, with the addition of new activities such as a history walk at Rectory Park in Thornhill, and events such as a transport display in Cleckheaton Library and a historic railway exhibition at Batley Library will explore this year’s theme: routes, networks and connections.

David Griffiths, Kirklees Heritage Open Days Committee chairman, said: “I’m delighted that so many volunteers across the borough have once again risen to the challenge and joined this great festival.

“It’s a splendid advert for the rich and diverse heritage of our towns, villages and countryside.

“With 100 events to choose from, there really is something for everyone, whatever your interests.”

This year, the Kirklees Heritage Open Days Committee is also running a photo competition alongside the events, which you can find information on here. It is free to enter and the prizes up for grabs are pairs of tickets to shows in the Lawrence Batley Theatre and Huddersfield Town Hall.

Heritage Open Days is co-ordinated nationally by the National Trust and locally by the Kirklees Heritage Open Days Committee, which is a partnership of Batley History Group, Spen Valley Civic Society, Dewsbury and Mirfield volunteers, Kirklees Council Libraries and Museums and Galleries Service, and other groups across Kirklees.

Some events require pre-booking, which you can find more information about on the Heritage Open Days website by typing the event into the search box.

Discover some of the many events on offer by clicking through our gallery of upcoming activities across the borough.

Dozens of events are due to take place across Batley and Birstall, Dewsbury, Ravensthorpe and Thornhill, Mirfield and the Spen Valley this September

1. Heritage Open Days

Dozens of events are due to take place across Batley and Birstall, Dewsbury, Ravensthorpe and Thornhill, Mirfield and the Spen Valley this September Photo: Google/Bruce Fitzgerald/Jim Fitton/James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Batley heritage walk: September 7, pre-booking required. The walk starts on Hick Lane at the Union Rooms and will last around two hours, passing historical features including the railway station and the former Batley Variety Club

2. Heritage Open Days

Batley heritage walk: September 7, pre-booking required. The walk starts on Hick Lane at the Union Rooms and will last around two hours, passing historical features including the railway station and the former Batley Variety Club Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Batley Community Centre family history taster sessions: September 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14. Visitors are encouraged to bring along any documents and certificates they have and explore records and resources to discover family history

3. Heritage Open Days

Batley Community Centre family history taster sessions: September 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14. Visitors are encouraged to bring along any documents and certificates they have and explore records and resources to discover family history Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Batley Library railway connections: September 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 13 and 14. Learn about how the railway grew in the Batley region, what it was used for and how it connected the town to other places

4. Heritage Open Days

Batley Library railway connections: September 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 13 and 14. Learn about how the railway grew in the Batley region, what it was used for and how it connected the town to other places Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BatleyDewsburyMirfieldKirklees

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.