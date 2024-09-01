The annual festival will run from September 6 to 15 and see volunteers across Kirklees organise exciting events across the borough, with highlights including a theatre performance at Bagshaw Museum, a Tudor Explorers family trail at Oakwell Hall, bell-ringing at Dewsbury Minster, and a tour to unveil new waymarkers in the Spen Valley.

Many popular events will return, with the addition of new activities such as a history walk at Rectory Park in Thornhill, and events such as a transport display in Cleckheaton Library and a historic railway exhibition at Batley Library will explore this year’s theme: routes, networks and connections.

David Griffiths, Kirklees Heritage Open Days Committee chairman, said: “I’m delighted that so many volunteers across the borough have once again risen to the challenge and joined this great festival.

“It’s a splendid advert for the rich and diverse heritage of our towns, villages and countryside.

“With 100 events to choose from, there really is something for everyone, whatever your interests.”

This year, the Kirklees Heritage Open Days Committee is also running a photo competition alongside the events, which you can find information on here. It is free to enter and the prizes up for grabs are pairs of tickets to shows in the Lawrence Batley Theatre and Huddersfield Town Hall.

Heritage Open Days is co-ordinated nationally by the National Trust and locally by the Kirklees Heritage Open Days Committee, which is a partnership of Batley History Group, Spen Valley Civic Society, Dewsbury and Mirfield volunteers, Kirklees Council Libraries and Museums and Galleries Service, and other groups across Kirklees.

Some events require pre-booking, which you can find more information about on the Heritage Open Days website by typing the event into the search box.

Discover some of the many events on offer by clicking through our gallery of upcoming activities across the borough.

Heritage Open Days Dozens of events are due to take place across Batley and Birstall, Dewsbury, Ravensthorpe and Thornhill, Mirfield and the Spen Valley this September

Heritage Open Days Batley heritage walk: September 7, pre-booking required. The walk starts on Hick Lane at the Union Rooms and will last around two hours, passing historical features including the railway station and the former Batley Variety Club

Heritage Open Days Batley Community Centre family history taster sessions: September 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14. Visitors are encouraged to bring along any documents and certificates they have and explore records and resources to discover family history