Enjoy the heat responsibly - but what should you do if you star to feel the effects of heatstroke?

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With more music festivals and outdoor concerts taking place through the 2025 summer, the heat factor is becoming more problematic.

TRNSMT 2025 for example is set to see temperatures soar to 30° with many more events potentially set to brace themselves for a heatwave - and heatstroke.

Here’s what to spot if you think someone is suffering from heatstroke and what to do in the event someone is suffering from a case.

It’s going to be an incredibly hot one at TRNSMT 2025 this year, with the Met Office forecasting a heatwave to descend upon Glasgow Green over the July 11–13 weekend, and temperatures set to reach 30°C by Sunday.

It was a similar situation at Download Festival in June, where the relentless sunshine and a 'somewhat' perceived lack of shaded areas led some to complain on social media about aches and pains that weren’t merely a case of ‘festival flu’. With other festivals still to come, including Latitude, Creamfields, and Leeds and Reading, the heat looks like it might be here to stay. Not that we should complain about it before winter, right?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With temperatures set to soar to the 30s over the summer, the threat of heat stroke at an outdoor event such as a festival is a very real problem. | Canva

But with the sun beating down on festival-goers and those attending outdoor events, the very real situation regarding heatstroke should be something everyone heeds caution about. Admittedly, it can be hard to keep track of these things when enjoying the sights and sounds this summer, but as the unusually hot weather continues, perhaps some of us (me included) aren't quite used to the levels of heat at music festivals this year compared to previous years.

So, in an effort to ensure you have not only a great experience at an outdoor event but also ensure your health, we’ve taken a look at the NHS guidance on what to do in the event of heatstroke and those all-important symptoms to determine whether someone is suffering from it, or if it is something else entirely.

What is heatstroke?

Heatstroke is a life-threatening condition that occurs when your body overheats and can no longer regulate its temperature. It is the most severe form of heat-related illness and can cause serious damage to vital organs like the brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles if not treated promptly. Your body's core temperature rises to dangerous levels, typically above 40°C (104°F).

There are two main types of heatstroke:

Classic (non-exertional) heatstroke: This usually occurs after prolonged exposure to hot, humid weather, especially in individuals who are not used to the heat. It often affects older adults and those with existing health conditions.

Exertional heatstroke: This is caused by intense physical activity in hot weather, leading to a significant increase in core body temperature. It can affect anyone exercising or working in the heat – or attending an outdoor music festival or concert – particularly if they are not acclimatised to high temperatures.

What are the symptoms I should look out for regarding heatstroke?

One of the biggest symptoms, as you might expect, is a very high body temperature: a core body temperature of 40°C (104°F) or higher is a hallmark sign. Changes in mental state or behaviour are a crucial differentiator from heat exhaustion. Symptoms can include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confusion, disorientation

Agitation, irritability

Slurred speech

Delirium

Seizures

Loss of consciousness or coma

Unusual or aggressive behaviour

In classic heatstroke, the skin may be hot and dry, while in exertional heatstroke, sweating may still be profuse. The skin may appear red as the body temperature increases, and breathing may become fast and shallow.

Your pulse can be significantly increased, while headaches also occur, often described as throbbing. These can also come with bouts of nausea or vomiting, and muscle cramps or weakness.

How can I avoid heatstroke at music festivals or outdoor concerts?

Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water – this is the most important step. Carry a reusable water bottle and refill it frequently at the free water stations typically provided at festivals. Aim to drink consistently throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty. Your urine should be a pale straw colour.

When you sweat a lot, you lose essential salts and minerals (electrolytes). Drinking water alone might not be enough. Consider adding electrolyte tablets or powders to your water, or consume sports drinks, particularly if you're dancing a lot or if it's exceptionally hot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hard as it may sound also on a sunny day, limit or avoid alcohol and excessive caffeine. Both can act as diuretics, making you urinate more and contributing to dehydration. If you do drink alcohol, alternate each alcoholic beverage with a glass of water or an electrolyte drink.

Munch on fruits and vegetables with high water content, like watermelon, strawberries, grapes, and cucumbers. Avoid heavy, greasy, or salty foods, which can make you feel more sluggish and contribute to dehydration.

Dress for the occasion

Opt for natural, breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, or bamboo. Loose clothing allows for better airflow and ventilation, helping your body regulate its temperature. Light-coloured clothing reflects sunlight, whereas dark colours absorb it, making you hotter.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat to shade your face, neck, and ears. A baseball cap can also offer some protection, and protect your eyes from harmful UV rays with a pair of sunglasses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And of course – use sunscreen! Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF (at least 30) to all exposed skin. Reapply it every two hours, or more often if you're sweating heavily – your body will thank you not just for avoiding heatstroke, but also for not looking like a complete lobster going into the office the following week.

Pace yourself – it’s a marathon, not a sprint.

Festivals usually have designated shaded areas, under trees, tents, or covered stages. Take frequent breaks in these spots to cool down and rest. If there is no one you want to see for an hour or two, why not head into one of the tented stages instead and perhaps experience something new at the same time?

Don't try to be in the mosh pit all day, especially during the hottest parts of the day (typically between 11:00 and 16:00). Save your most energetic dancing for the cooler evenings.

Only you know if you’re starting to feel affected or not. If you start feeling dizzy, nauseous, or excessively tired, find a cool place to sit down, drink water, and rest immediately. Don't push through it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What should I do if I think someone has heatstroke?

At a music festival, first and foremost, draw the situation to the attention of medical staff on hand or festival wardens. They should then contact 999 and inform the call operator they suspect a case of heatstroke, if you’re not making the call yourself.

Move the person into a cooler climate; out of the sun into the shade or an air-conditioned environment, and begin to immediately cool their body. This can be achieved by removing excess clothing, applying a cold compress, or even a cold shower to the skin – especially where there are large blood vessels close to the surface (armpit, groin, neck, back).

Do not attempt to give them fluids if they are confused, unconscious, or vomiting, as this could lead to choking or liquid entering the lungs. Do not give the person aspirin or paracetamol. These medications are for fever caused by illness, not heatstroke, and they will not help – in fact, they may also worsen complications.

Keep them cool and comfortable until emergency services arrive, but remember that immediate cooling of the body is essential in this situation.

As part of our festival safety content, take a look at the advice what to do if you find yourself in a crowd crush/surge at music festival or outdoor concert.