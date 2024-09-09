The family fun day, which came to Crossley Farm on Saturday (September 7), featured live music, fairground rides, bouncy castles, food stalls, arts and crafts stalls, and animal attractions.

Event organiser Laura Barber, who owns the farm, on Crossley Lane, with her husband Michael, told the Reporter Series:

“It was amazing, it went so well. Everything, from start to finish, was perfect. The atmosphere was amazing. It was a really lovely vibe.

“The weather wasn’t too bad. There was a little bit of drizzle in the afternoon but it didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits.

“Ellie was amazing. She went over and above. She let some of the kids have photos with her backstage. It put a special touch on the day.

“It was brilliant. Thank you to everybody involved who helped to make it happen. We have some amazing volunteers, friends and family who have all chipped in to help us to get us where we are today. It is a proper little community and we have all put our hearts and souls into it.”

Established only last year, Mirfield Farm Fest 2024 obtained a premises licence which allowed the event to grow.

But what for 2025?

“I honestly don’t know how to top it,” Laura admitted. “We have had some really positive feedback and would love people to reach out to us at Farm Fest Mirfield with their ideas, suggestions and what they would like to see for next year’s event.

“We would like to see more varied entertainment-style acts for our brilliant crowds to enjoy.

“I just want a community vibe to the event and to bring something new to the area.”

For further information visit https://farmfestmirfield.co.uk/ or to contact Laura with your ideas for 2025 email [email protected]

Take a look at these fabulous photos by Bruce Fitzgerald of people enjoying themselves at Saturday’s Mirfield Farm Fest 2024 at Crossley Farm.

Mirfield Farm Fest International saxophone player Ellie Sax and Heart Yorkshire Radio presenter Dixie wowed crowds at Mirfield Farm Fest - the town's very own version of a mini Glastonbury. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Mirfield Farm Fest The family fun day, which came to Crossley Farm on Saturday (September 7), featured live music, fairground rides, bouncy castles, food stalls, arts and crafts stalls, and animal attractions. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Mirfield Farm Fest Michaela and Susan at Mirfield Farm Fest. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography