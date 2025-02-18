Today marks the 60th birthday of acclaimed hip-hop artist, producer and businessman Andre Romelle Young - known to the world as the incomparable Dr. Dre.

One of the most influential figures in hip-hop history, Dre rose to fame as a founding member of N.W.A., he helped shape the genre with Straight Outta Compton (1988), pioneering gangsta rap. His 1992 solo debut, The Chronic, introduced the world to G-funk and cemented his status as a production genius.

He later founded Aftermath Entertainment, signing and mentoring superstars like Eminem, 50 Cent, and Xzibit.

Beyond music, Dre revolutionized the tech industry with Beats by Dre, which he sold to Apple for $3 billion in 2014, making him one of hip-hop’s wealthiest moguls.

His cultural impact extends to philanthropy, documentary work (The Defiant Ones), and a legendary Super Bowl halftime show in 2022 - which also happened to feature Kendrick Lamar three years before he would himself perform a stunning set at the Super Bowl.

So as Dre turns 60, we’ve scoured through Getty Images’ archives to bring some memorable images captured of Dr Dre through the annuls of time; have you a favourite Dr Dre moment to share on his birthday?

1 . Dre and Snoop - London, 1994 Dr Dre And Snoop Dogggy Dogg Performing At The Brixton Academy, London, Britain - 1994, Snoop Dogg And Dr Dre | Getty Images

2 . Dr Dre at the MTV Video Music Awards 1995 Singer Madonna (R) presents Dr. Dre the award for Best Rap Video 07 September during the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Dr Dre and his protégé, Eminem Eminem performs (left) performs with Dr. Dre (right) during the 1999 MTV Music Video Awards held at the Metropolitan Opera House, Lincoln Center in New York City on September 9, 1999. | Getty Images

4 . Dr Dre on Total Request Live with Snoop MTV on air host Carson Daly with Snoop Dogg (left), and Dr. Dre during 'MTV Spankin New Music Week', in the MTV Times Square studio in New York City. | Getty Images