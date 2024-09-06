A free family event is coming to Dewsbury’s Crow Nest Park this Sunday (September 8) to celebrate Heritage Open Days.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place in the park’s walled garden and lawns on Sunday between 12pm and 4pm and will feature live music, arts and crafts, circus skills and a tea party.

It has been organised by Creative Scene – the Arts Council England Creative People and Places project for West Yorkshire – and the Friends of Crow Nest Park group to celebrate England’s Heritage Open Days annual festival, which runs from September 6 to 15 and sees thousands of volunteers across the country organise free events to celebrate local history and culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will feature lots of activities for all the family, including cloud gazing – where bean bags and headphones will be provided to relax while watching the clouds – walkabout performances from Tillie and Trixie The Tea Ladies, circus skills and arts and craft activities – all of which will take place on the Play Lawns and for which no booking is necessary.

Tillie and Trixie The Tea Ladies will provide walkabout performances at the free event in Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury on Sunday

In the park’s walled garden, a tea party and live music performances will take place with timed sittings throughout the afternoon, and places can be booked on the Creative Scene website.

Creative Scene is a programme of arts, creative activities and events for people in Kirklees which aims to help more people be inspired by the arts. More information can be found on the Creative Scene Facebook page or other social media pages.