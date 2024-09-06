Dewsbury’s Crow Nest Park to host free family Heritage Open Days event including tea party, live music, cloud gazing and circus skills

By Catherine Gannon
Published 6th Sep 2024, 19:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A free family event is coming to Dewsbury’s Crow Nest Park this Sunday (September 8) to celebrate Heritage Open Days.

The event will take place in the park’s walled garden and lawns on Sunday between 12pm and 4pm and will feature live music, arts and crafts, circus skills and a tea party.

It has been organised by Creative Scene – the Arts Council England Creative People and Places project for West Yorkshire – and the Friends of Crow Nest Park group to celebrate England’s Heritage Open Days annual festival, which runs from September 6 to 15 and sees thousands of volunteers across the country organise free events to celebrate local history and culture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event will feature lots of activities for all the family, including cloud gazing – where bean bags and headphones will be provided to relax while watching the clouds – walkabout performances from Tillie and Trixie The Tea Ladies, circus skills and arts and craft activities – all of which will take place on the Play Lawns and for which no booking is necessary.

Tillie and Trixie The Tea Ladies will provide walkabout performances at the free event in Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury on Sundayplaceholder image
Tillie and Trixie The Tea Ladies will provide walkabout performances at the free event in Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury on Sunday

In the park’s walled garden, a tea party and live music performances will take place with timed sittings throughout the afternoon, and places can be booked on the Creative Scene website.

Creative Scene is a programme of arts, creative activities and events for people in Kirklees which aims to help more people be inspired by the arts. More information can be found on the Creative Scene Facebook page or other social media pages.

Related topics:Arts Council EnglandDewsburyWest YorkshireKirklees

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice