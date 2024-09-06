Dewsbury’s Crow Nest Park to host free family Heritage Open Days event including tea party, live music, cloud gazing and circus skills
The event will take place in the park’s walled garden and lawns on Sunday between 12pm and 4pm and will feature live music, arts and crafts, circus skills and a tea party.
It has been organised by Creative Scene – the Arts Council England Creative People and Places project for West Yorkshire – and the Friends of Crow Nest Park group to celebrate England’s Heritage Open Days annual festival, which runs from September 6 to 15 and sees thousands of volunteers across the country organise free events to celebrate local history and culture.
The event will feature lots of activities for all the family, including cloud gazing – where bean bags and headphones will be provided to relax while watching the clouds – walkabout performances from Tillie and Trixie The Tea Ladies, circus skills and arts and craft activities – all of which will take place on the Play Lawns and for which no booking is necessary.
In the park’s walled garden, a tea party and live music performances will take place with timed sittings throughout the afternoon, and places can be booked on the Creative Scene website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.