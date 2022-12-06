The Leeds-based arts organisation are warming up their instruments to deliver two festive concerts to the people of north Kirklees.

For the first festive concert, the operatic company will be bringing the University of Huddersfield’s Brass Band to Dewsbury Town Hall on Wednesday, December 7 at 12.30pm, as part of the Kirklees Concert Season.

Conducted by Jonathan Beatty, the band is one of the finest in the UK and has consistently ranked highly in competitions over recent years.

This concert is sure to raise the roof with its combination of Christmas favourites, solo features and audience carols.

Tickets are priced at £5 per person.

Later on in the month, Opera North are also preparing to host their Christmas Gala at Dewsbury Town Hall on Thursday, December 15 at 7.30pm.

This concert will see the Orchestra and Chorus of Opera North in a festive celebration under the baton of Sri Lankan-born Music Director of the Salzburg Landestheater Leslie Suganandarajah, making his Opera North debut in seasonal selections from Mendelssohn, the Nutcracker Suite, Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride and more, plus audience carols.

Tickets are priced at £15.40, with under 16s tickets priced at just £7.70.

Both performances will take place at Dewsbury Town Hall on Wakefield Old Rd, Dewsbury.

To find out more about Opera North, or to book tickets, visit Operanorth.co.uk