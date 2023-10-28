A Dewsbury singer will headline a hometown gig at The Terrace on Saturday, November 4, alongside an eclectic line-up of rising talent.

Supriya Nagarajan will play an intimate concert in Dewsbury next week – a rare chance to catch the acclaimed vocalist on her home turf.

The gig at The Terrace is the first of two taking place under the banner TRACKS which will showcase an exciting range of musical talent from Kirklees, Leeds and across the north as part of the Kirklees Year of Music celebrations.

Performing her own unique blend of traditional South Indian Carnatic singing with modern fusion influences, Indian-born Supriya’s star has been rising in recent years, thanks to her beautiful voice and a range of projects including Lullaby Sonic Cradle, Sound of Tea and Bollywood Jazz Project, as well as her recently launched duo with harpist Lucy Nolan, Sonic Threads.

Dewsbury singer Supriya Nagarajan headlines the hometown show on November 4

Having started singing after a career in banking, Supriya has lived in Dewsbury for many years and is the artistic director of local cultural organisation Manasamitra.

With performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the Southbank Centre, the WOMAD festival and a host of other events around the globe under her belt, the TRACKS gig offers a rare opportunity for Dewsbury residents to see her on their doorstep.

The TRACKS gig on November 4 also boasts the bold and insightful songs of local folk singer-songwriter Maddie Morris, who won the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award in 2019.

Taking inspiration from traditional songcraft and her LGBT+ perspective, Maddie’s music tackles contemporary issues with passion and humanity.

Folk singer Maddie Morris also appears on November 4

Also appearing is the Manchester-based duo of Hayley Suviste and Lili Holland-Fricke, whose new collaboration promises dark and swirling soundscapes created from cello, clarinet, guitar, electronics and vocals.

The bill is completed with an appearance by Jasmine Kennedy, the Batley based singer-songwriter who has been tipped as the next Tracy Chapman.

Having racked up more than seven million streams for her music so far, Jasmine has been championed by BBC Introducing, and toured and shared stages with Billie Marten, Lucy Rose and Michael Kiwanuka.

The second TRACKS gig takes place on Saturday, November 11, again at The Terrace in Dewsbury.

This time the line-up takes a more electronic turn, with a cosmic pop and lo-fi hip-hop soul from Manchester duo DISCHI, experimental synth sounds from Leeds artist Mia Windsor and dreamy electronic soundscapes from Teresa Winter.

The two concerts have been curated by local non-profit organisation Yorkshire Sound Women Network (YSWN), and in line with YSWN’s aims, each day will also include free music technology skills workshops open to women and girls (aged 13 and above).