Graeme Rayner – founder of Gag n Bone Man comedy – said he was shocked when he was told the hire cost of the hall was set to rise from £285 to £500 from April 2024.

Graeme – who has also used Dewsbury Town Hall for events – said he mainly uses Batley for charity events.

He said he has a charity event planned to raise money for the Nipple Innovation Project – a mastectomy tattoo charity for breast cancer survivors – however the hire price increase has made him consider otherwise.

Batley Town Hall's hire fee is set to rise to £500 in April 2024.

He said: “The cost of one nipple is £250, so if I then do the show [at Batley Town Hall] the increased cost stops a man or woman from having that surgery and I'm not prepared to do that.

"I think there needs to be a sense of scale between Huddersfield, Batley and Dewsbury Town Halls and an understanding reflected in the fee.

"I appreciate they may well need to put it up but maybe do it incrementally over three or four years because it is quite a shocking rise.”

The Kirklees website states the capacity for Batley Town Hall – set to increase its hire fee to £500 – is “288 people theatre style”, whereas Dewsbury Town Hall – which is currently priced at £600 and £680 for the stalls only or all areas, respectively – has a seating capacity of 700, according to the council.

Last year, Graeme raised £3,700 for a breast cancer charity through an event held at Batley Town Hall.

Graeme expressed concern that due to the disparities between hire cost and seating capacities for Batley and Dewsbury Town Halls, he will have to consider not booking Batley anymore.

For upcoming gigs he had planned at Batley Town Hall, Graeme said he would consider moving them to Dewsbury or pulling the gigs from Kirklees town halls altogether and moving them elsewhere.

He said: "My concern is that the town hall will go unused and will be sold off.

"The town halls are beautiful historic buildings – they should be in regular use.

"It all feels very disheartening.”

In response, a spokesperson for Kirklees Council, said: “Our town halls team review their fees and charges annually to ensure that all associated costs are covered, with Batley Town Hall's fee set to increase from £285 to £500 in April.

"Dewsbury Town Hall's fee for 2024/25 is £680 for all areas and £600 for stalls only.

“The increase in fees ensures the long-term viability of the venue and covers the hire of all performance and ancillary support spaces, including the hall, changing rooms and bar provision.

"It also covers all staffing, including technical support on the evening, and box office service, including promotion and ticket sales on our new website.”