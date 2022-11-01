The organisation, which has performed across the world in Iceland, Thailand and India, will unite stories in multiple languages in a creative soundscape, providing a stimulating experience.

Having previously performed at NCEM while touring Lullaby, The Sound of Tea and Shivoham, Manasamitra will perform a double bill featuring two of its most popular performances.

‘Slumber Stories’ will weave contemporary tales and music from around the world into a relaxing and rejuvenating story time, while ‘Dusk Notes’ is the performance of a spiritual spoken word album to the Hindu gods.

Creator and artistic director of Manasamitra, Supriya Nagarajan.

Accompanying Manasamitra for the performances is Duncan Chapman, a composer and sound artist who has worked with many leading music organisations throughout the world.

Creator and artistic director of Manasamitra, Supriya Nagarajan, said: “We are so excited to be performing Slumber Stories to more families in York this November.

“The soundscape and themes of the show are prepared to suit the mood of a mellow winter evening, and will provide a unique experience to those who have never seen our show before.

“We are interested in engaging with audiences in new and exciting ways, creating events and experiences that involve all the senses.

“By channelling my experiences of synaesthesia to create a multi-sensory experience, combined with Duncan’s real-world soundscape recordings of nature, we hope to engage you in a new and artistically rich genre with the Slumber Stories and Dusk Notes performances.”

Set up in 2005, Manasamitra is a Dewsbury-based arts organisation which presents South Asian work to a wider audience.

Slumber Stories will be performed at the NCEM on Walmgate on Friday, November 11, at 5.00pm. Tickets cost £14, £12 concessions, or £6 for under 35’s.

Dusk Notes will also be performed on Friday, November 11, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £14, £12 concessions, or £6 for under 35’s.

Alternatively, tickets can be purchased for both Slumber Stories and Dusk Notes in the same transaction for £20.