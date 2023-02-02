Dave Kelly reviews The Bootleg Beatles performing at Bradford St George’s Hall

The Bootleg Beatles recreating the sounds of the Fab Four

I've seen a lot of tributes in my time, The Bootleg Beatles on my list to check out for years, and I cannot believe that I've let them pass me by before.

From the get-go they hit the stage with the energy and stamina of the original teenage superstars, visual effects, costumes and makeup absolutely spot on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They capture the essence and flavour individually and collectively in a way that made me double take and doubt whether I was at an actual The Beatles gig!

The Bootleg Beatles who performed at Bradford St George's Hall

Most Popular

I was transfixed at the mannerisms, gestures and outright uncanny perfection of this performance.

Adam Hastings (John Lennon), Steve White (Paul McCartney), Stephen Hill (George Harrison) and Hugo Degenhardt (Ringo Starr) all deliver an epic performance worthy of the legends themselves.

The band were joined on stage by a nine piece orchestra, which added to the feel of the evening and were truly magnificent in every area with perfect timing and impeccable musicianship, adding to the already jaw-dropping accuracy.

This show is not only perfect for older members of the crowd but with every age group able to relate to this show. With the journey of The Beatles story running throughout the evening it's impossible to stay still as they bounce from hit to hit, everyone joining in and singing along to songs of arguably the best band the world has ever seen.

As per usual St George's Hall provides the perfect surroundings for what, for me, was one of the best gigs I've ever been to. I went with my dad, who grew up with this music, and realised we ALL grew up with this music, as big a part of growing up as the hymns we sang in school. You never forget the lyrics.

I'm a Beatles fan and always will be. I mean, who isn’t? For the heathens out there, or anyone living on a desert island for the last half century, this gig was the ultimate experience for fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t make the same mistake I did. Do not wait another minute to watch these and get to see them as soon as you can.