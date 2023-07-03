News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Complete Madness reigns, ska stars remaining One Step Beyond!

The Nutty Boys returned to West Yorkshire to a sea of Fez hats with a wicked back catalogue of songs to kick off summer in style now sunshine has caught up with us.
By Dave Kelly
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:35 BST- 1 min read
Suggs of Madness (photo: Ellis Robinson)Suggs of Madness (photo: Ellis Robinson)
Suggs of Madness (photo: Ellis Robinson)

The Georgian surroundings of the piece hall provided us with the perfect venue for a superb up and coming programme of over 20 headline events with something for everyone, a real treat for music fans.

The band went straight in with One Step Beyond, followed by staple after staple of classic British Ska favourites, Suggs leading the band seamlessly with his excellent vocals and own discerning London wit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Let`s be right, if you’ve not seen Madness live before, then it's an absolute must for the musical bucket list.

Madness at the Piece Hall (photo: Ellis Robinson)Madness at the Piece Hall (photo: Ellis Robinson)
Madness at the Piece Hall (photo: Ellis Robinson)
Most Popular

    With the amount of years spent touring and recording, I didn’t think too much about being disappointed on the night.

    True to form, they brought the house down in splendid fashion.

    Hits such as House of Fun, Wings of a Dove, Baggy Trousers and Embarrassment underpinned a terrific set.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    And, although Camden's finest may be a man down with the 2013 departure of Chas Smash aka Cathal Smyth in 2013, it took nothing away from the overall performance.

    Madness at the Piece Hall (photo: Ellis Robinson)Madness at the Piece Hall (photo: Ellis Robinson)
    Madness at the Piece Hall (photo: Ellis Robinson)

    Warming up for their forthcoming UK tour, which kicks off in November, the band have a number of summer dates on the calendar.

    These shows include two Irish dates followed by Splendour Festival in Nottingham at the end of summer, their UK tour starting in Aberdeen.

    Related topics:SuggsNutty BoysWest YorkshireGeorgianLondon