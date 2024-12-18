Having rubbed shoulders with Sir Paul and Peter Gabriel, the Black Dyke Band continue to impress newer audiences 🎺

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford is set to celebrate becoming the City of Culture in 2025.

And the year wouldn’t be complete without an appearance from the legendary Black Dyke Band.

We spoke to musical director and conductor Professor Nicholas J. Childs about his experiences leading the Oscar and Grammy nominated act.

For some of us, our exposure to brass band music either consists of hearing the Salvation Army during Christmas, “Brassed Off” or passively while out and about shopping. `

So, where does one start when it comes to getting into that style of music, especially as more seems to be piped into our eardrums throughout this time of year? There’s no better brain to pick than Professor Nicholas J. Childs.

A leading figure in the world-wide brass community, he has achieved the highest international reputation as a performer, teacher-clinician, conductor, interpreter - an advocate of new music and producer of pace-setting recordings.

He also holds one of the most prestigious positions in the UK’s brass band community - the musical director and conductor of the historically important Black Dyke Band in Bradford.

Speaking ahead of the band’s shows coming up at Bradford Cathedral on December 21 and Huddersfield Town Hall on December 22, Professor Childs explained the honour in leading such an illustrious act.

“I have been the music director for 24 years, it’s regarded as the hottest baton in banding,” he told us.

“After all they are the most successful band in history, winning more National and European titles than any other band.”

That’s in addition to some cinematic feats the band have accomplished.

“The only brass band to be Oscar and Grammy nominated”

From rubbing shoulders with The Beatles to earning an Oscar nomination with Peter Gabriel, Bradford's Black Dyke Band continue to garner new fans - and many more when Bradford transforms into 2025's City of Culture. | Provided/Getty Images

So for us “ingrates” that might not be well-versed in the world of brass music, Professor Childs doesn’t think that it should be too daunting to delve into the classical world.

He said: “The appeal of brass bands is very much music for everyone. A normal concert programme is like a musical journey, with traditional March, to a great orchestral overture, to showcasing the world class soloists.

“If I was introducing Black Dyke Band to a non brass band audience, I would remind them the most famous pop group is The Beatles. They only made one album when they were on the B side, the A side featured Black Dyke.

“Sadly the A side didn’t go to number one however Paul McCartney enjoyed them so much he asked the band to join them, therefore every time you hear Yellow Submarine and you hear the brass band play, that’s the Black Dyke Band.”

Rubbing shoulders with The Beatles is a huge achievement, but to be what Professor Childs called “the only brass band to be Oscar and Grammy nominated” also adds to the hallowed nature of the group. Indeed, in February 1999 the group were nominated for a Grammy Award for their work with Evelyn Glennie in the Crossover Classical Section.

This was followed up in March that year with an Oscar nod for Best Song for That’ll Do from the film Babe: Pig in the City with vocalist Peter Gabriel backed by Black Dyke.

“No other band can boast performances at the BBC Proms and as diverse as performing on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury”, Professor Childs joked.

“Every day is exciting at Black Dyke”

Black Dyke Band musical director and conductor, Professor Nicholas J. Childs. | Provided

But how does one submerge themselves into the world of brass banding? Is there an ideal starting point Professor Childs could offer - and does he have a favourite Black Dyke perform?

“I have lots of favourite songs, one of which is Louis Armstrong's Wonderful World, and a world with Black Dyke has certainly enhanced my life,” he said, explaining that the appeal of brass bands is “very much music for everyone”.

“A normal concert programme is like a musical journey, with traditional March, to a great orchestral overture, to showcasing the world class soloists,” he added.

The support for the brass bands hasn’t slowed down either - in fact, according to Professor Childs, the biggest growth the scene has experienced is “the players of tomorrow, and that’s why inspiring the next young generation is so important.”

But for now, Professor Childs and Black Dyke continue to thrill audiences old and, hopefully after this, new ahead of their celebrations in 2025 as part of Bradford’s City of Culture, but there’s no time for the group to rest on their laurels.

“I have a saying,” Professor Childs revealed, “competitions are the sport of the brass band movement and concerts are the life blood, and with the band currently number 3 in the classical charts life is pretty good.”

The Black Dyke Brass Band perform as part of Bradford2025 - a celebration of the area becoming a City of Culture. For more information on the events taking place next year, visit the official Bradford City of Culture website.