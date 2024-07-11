Barry Steele's Roy Orbison Story heading to Huddersfield Town Hall

By Lynne Steele
Contributor
Published 11th Jul 2024, 11:01 BST
Get ready for an unforgettable night of iconic hits performed by sensational musicians as we bring you the sounds of Roy Orbison and the Traveling Wilburys, and so much more in between! Join us and immerse yourself in the timeless melodies and captivating stories of one of the greatest music legends of all time.

Direct from the West Ends Adelphi theatre and celebrating 21 years in the business, Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison story will take you on a fantastic musical journey celebrating the rock n roll hall of fame and 6-time grammy award winning “Big O” and his many friends.

Backed by a fabulous 5-piece band, you’ll be taken from the rockabilly Sun Record years right through to the Traveling Wilburys era, featuring all the Classic hits including Pretty Woman, Crying, I Drove all Night, You Got It, Only the Lonely, In Dreams, California Blue, Rattled, Handle with Care, Roll Over Beethoven and many more…

So don’t miss one of the biggest nights of the year as this exceptionally talented cast recreate the magic of Roy Orbison and his many friends.

