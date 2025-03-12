Jethro Pope, a TV producer, is bringing comedy acting classes to Mirfield.

Jethro Pope, who has worked with the likes of Alan Carr, Tom Allen and Jack Dee, will be running the weekly sessions for ten weeks from Tuesday, March 18, at Trinity Church Hall.

Jethro, who has worked in the industry for 17 years, said:

“It’s a taster for comedy acting with an angle towards acting for screen. I wanted to bring some of my experience to people.

“I love comedy, I’ve always enjoyed doing it. It will be a fun experience for anyone who wants to have a go. No experience is necessary. It is for anyone aged over 18 who just fancies flexing their acting comedy muscles.”

The 40-year-old producer, who has worked on quiz programmes and reality television shows such as The Only Way Is Essex and Geordie Shore, has recently returned to his hometown and believes he will meet some funny people during the sessions.

He said: “I’m a Mirfield lad myself, born in Dewsbury, but I’ve moved back and I want to bring a fun experience as well as a little bit of an insight into the industry as well.

“We’ve already had Patrick Stewart. I don’t see any reason why we can’t have the next Diane Morgan or Peter Kay.

“I am very confident that there are a lot of funny people out there. You never know!”

The comedy acting classes will be held at Trinity Church Hall, Mirfield, WF14 8AD, for ten consecutive Tuesdays, starting on March 18, at 8pm.

Each session costs £15.

To book your place call Jethro on 07930484409.