April Fools Day 2025: 13 of the greatest musical pranks played, including Paris Hilton X Danger Mouse’s album

It's past 12 PM GMT, so most news should be outside the realm of April Fools' Day pranks, right?

However, with April 1st still ongoing in many time zones, musicians are known to prank both fans and, occasionally, media outlets. From a crust-punk band's fake perfume launch to an elaborate album re-recording hoax, musical pranks range from simple to hilarious, and sometimes controversial.

This prank was a stroke of subversive genius. Danger Mouse, known for his experimental hip-hop and mashups, created a CD-R titled Paris Hilton that contained his own original music, completely different from the pop sound expected from Paris Hilton. He then, with the help of some accomplices, replaced the actual Paris Hilton album in several record stores with his own creation. The resulting confusion and hilarity stemmed from music critics reviewing his avant-garde work as if it were Hilton's, leading to some incredibly entertaining and wildly inaccurate reviews.

1. Danger Mouse X Paris Hilton (2006)

The idea of Hanson, the squeaky-clean pop trio behind MMMBop, tackling the aggressive, masked metal of Slipknot was so absurd that it was instantly funny. They announced an album of Slipknot covers, playing on their established image and the polar opposite genre of Slipknot. The internet exploded with reactions, from disbelief to morbid curiosity. The prank cleverly exploited the contrast between the two bands' images and fan bases.

2. Hanson's Slipknot Covers (2011)

Trent Reznor, the mastermind behind Nine Inch Nails, is known for his dark, industrial sound. The idea of him collaborating with Timbaland, a prominent hip-hop producer, on a Strobelight hip-hop album was a jarring and unexpected concept. It played on Reznor's serious image, and the contrast to Timbaland's very different style.

3. Trent Reznor's Hip-Hop Album (2009)

Coldplay, known for their often melancholic and introspective lyrics, leaned heavily into their "serious" image for this April Fools' Day prank. The prank wasn't just a simple announcement; it was a fully realized marketing campaign. They created detailed descriptions of the fragrance, filled with flowery, pretentious language that parodied the often-over-the-top descriptions found in perfume advertisements. The descriptions spoke of "notes of urban decay," "the subtle scent of unfulfilled dreams," and "the lingering aroma of a Tuesday afternoon."

4. Angst by Coldplay - A Perfume of Existential Dread (2010)

