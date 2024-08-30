Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Friends of Rectory Park’s annual Thornhill Dog Show will take place on Saturday, August 31.

Taking place between 2pm and 4pm in Rectory Park on Church Lane in Thornhill, it will be hosted by volunteers from the Friends of Rectory Park group.

The free-to-attend event will include stalls, games, a photography competition and refreshments, as well as a fun dog competition with a wide variety of categories including “dog that looks most like its owner” and “dog with the ‘waggiest’ tail”.

Rhoda Andruchow, the chairperson of the Friends of Rectory Park, said games will include “splat the rat”, “welly wanging”, and a “balancing a coin on a lemon” contest. There will also be a raffle, tombola and craft stalls, as well as cakes and refreshments.

The annual Thornhill Dog Show is set to take place on Saturday, August 31 between 2pm and 4pm in Rectory Park

The event will include a fun dog show, set to be judged by a representative from Millington’s Magical Barn, a local animal sanctuary.

The competition will include categories such as: dog with the ‘waggiest’ tail; dog with the best trick; my best pal – junior handler; dog with the cutest eyes; dog that looks most like its owner; dog the judge would most like to take home; and best in show.

The group of volunteers have also organised a photography competition for photographs taken within the park – of which this year’s theme is “green” – which anyone can enter by bringing a hard copy of their entry to the event. The entries will then be judged on the day.

The dog show costs 50p to enter per round, and participants can enter as many times as they want, with no need to pre-register.

Rectory Park can be found on Church Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0JY.

The Friends of Rectory Park group works with Kirklees Council to maintain the park, with the aim of “restoring and regenerating the park to make it usable for the local community”, and has been organising the Thornhill Dog Show for a number of years.

More information about the volunteer group and the event can be found on the Friends of Rectory Park website and the group’s Facebook page.