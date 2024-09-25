Music on the Moor, which took place at the Highmoor Lane venue on Saturday, September 21, featured an eclectic line-up of live performances throughout the day.

Acts included local favourites such as Molly Rymer, Cornell Daley, Sean Harrington Music, Michelle Veasey & Co, Hullabaloo, Hit The Lights and a tribute performance from Cobain’d - a Nirvana tribute band.

The event was headlined by The Manchester Anthems, who played a host of indie hits from the late 80s and 90s, while money was raised for mental health charity Andy’s Man Club.

And delighted organisers are already looking ahead to 2025.

A spokesperson on behalf of Hartshead Moor Cricket Club told the Reporter Series:

“This was a huge success for us as a family club. To be able to put on such an inclusive event showcasing local talent was an honour for us.

“To work alongside local businesses such as The Crafty Fox allows us to develop strong relationships needed for a club like ours.

“We have tried to promote Andy’s Man Club at other events such as our Legends game each July and we believe that the work they do is so important, that every opportunity we get to spread the message, we do.

“We look forward to next year’s event, establishing this as a leading music event in the area.”

If you were at this year’s Music on the Moor event, you might be on one of these fantastic photos.

1 . nybn-21-09-2024-moor fest-yor-6.JPG Photos from the Music on the Moor festival at Hartshead Moor Cricket Club. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales

2 . Music on the Moor The Music on the Moor festival at Hartshead Moor Cricket Club, Cleckheaton, featured an eclectic line-up of live performances throughout the day. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales

3 . Music on the Moor Matt and Diane at Music on the Moor. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales

4 . Music on the Moor Paul, Ryan and Lucy enjoying Music on the Moor. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales